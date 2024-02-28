Italy OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts Explored in In-Depth 2029 Industry Analysis

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An exhaustive analysis of the Over-the-Top (OTT) and Pay TV sectors in Italy, detailing market trends, revenue streams, and subscriber forecasts up to the year 2029, has been published and is now available. The comprehensive 13-page report offers crucial insights into the dynamic entertainment industry, highlighting the convergence of traditional pay TV and streaming services in one of Europe's most vibrant markets.

The report includes detailed commentaries on the major OTT players and developments within the Italian market. It presents a nuanced view of the competitive landscape, where global giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and the rapidly growing Disney+ are vying for market share alongside local entities such as TIMVision and Mediaset Infinity.

Key Highlights from the OTT Insight:

An in-depth view of OTT TV & video revenues by various business models including Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), Download-To-Own (DTO), and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD).

Exclusive charts representing OTT TV & video revenues for the years 2023, 2024, and 2029, allowing for market trajectory analysis.

A meticulous breakdown of gross SVOD subscriptions versus actual SVOD subscribers, offering insight into user behavior and subscription trends.

Forecasts for subscriber growth across prominent platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and others, establishing potential market shifts.

An extensive forecast model in Excel format, giving stakeholders a granular tool for strategic planning from 2015 to 2029.

In tandem with OTT insights, the analysis presents a deep dive into the Pay TV industry, reviewing the main players and charting developments that could reshape the sector.

Pay TV Report Insights Include:

Market segmentation by platform, offering a clear perspective on how digital cable, IPTV, satellite TV, and terrestrial platforms are performing.

Revenue forecasts by platform, demystifying the economic outlook for the Pay TV sector for the next several years.

Subscriber counts by operator, providing stakeholders with a valuable benchmark against which to measure market performance.

An all-encompassing set of Pay TV forecasts in Excel format, spanning thirteen years for comprehensive strategic planning.

This report is essential for industry professionals, content creators, broadcast executives, and marketing strategists seeking to comprehend and capitalize on the evolving landscape of entertainment consumption in Italy.

The granular data provided is particularly suited for identifying growth opportunities and understanding consumer behaviors as they relate to OTT services and Pay TV subscriptions. As the Italian market continues to adapt to the preferences of the digital-age viewer, this analysis will serve as a critical resource for decision-makers looking to navigate and succeed in the intertwined realms of OTT and Pay TV.



Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Discovery

Disney+

Facebook

Mediaset Infinity

Netflix

Paramount+

RAI

Sky Now

Telecom Italia

TIMVision

Vodafone

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwlzbl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.