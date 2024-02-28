Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Anti-aging & Longevity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Anti-aging & Longevity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Intervention (Botanicals, Mind Healing), Customer, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global complementary and alternative medicine for anti-aging and longevity market is expected to reach USD 247.9 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Growing household income in developed countries, acceptance of herbal and ayurvedic medicine, and increasing age-related diseases have majorly the market for complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) for anti-aging and longevity.



In the traditional alternative medicine/botanicals intervention segment, Ayurveda led the market in 2023 as cosmetic market players are involved in the R&D of Ayurveda-based anti-aging cosmeceuticals. The mind healing segment is expected to witness steady growth from 2024 to 2030 due to the rising acceptance of meditation and mindfulness in corporate offices.

The sensory healing segment is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity in hospitals and clinics. For instance, in October 2021, Spatial, an audio platform, partnered with HealthTune scientific and Catalyst by Wellstar to use sensory healing to reduce stress and anxiety of frontline healthcare workers.

Ayurveda is acknowledged as a medicine in 16 countries including Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary, Nepal, Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Whilst, some regions such as Romania, Hungary, Ontario, and Turkey regulate ayurvedic practices. In the U.K., it is a part of the National Health Policy. Thus, increasing acceptance of ayurvedic medicine is expected to drive the complementary and alternative medicine market to a major extent. In addition, insurance coverage by public and private players is anticipated to fuel market growth.

COVID-19 has become a catalyst for the implementation of CAM therapies in day-to-day life. Owing to the pandemic, online yoga classes witnessed a 25% increase in enrollment level. Similarly, in the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for yoga equipment accelerated by 154%. Key players and governing regulatory bodies are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as regional expansion to develop their presence in the market.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

  • Growing Geriatric Population And Age-Related Diseases
  • Increasing Awareness Of Traditional Medicines
  • Government Initiatives And Supportive Regulations

Market Restraint Analysis

  • FDA and Medically Approved Drugs For Aging Acting As A Substitute And Threat To Alternative Medicine Therapies
  • Complementary And Alternative Medicine Targets Aging-Related Diseases Indirectly (Not The Primary Solution)

Antiaging Medicine

Integrative Medicine

Functional Medicine

Nutritional Therapy

Exercise Therapy

Mental Therapy

Competitive Landscape

  • Centre Chiropractic De La Colonne Vertebrale
  • Anadolu Medical Center
  • Sinomedica
  • Acupuncture Enfants
  • Ayurveda Kuwait
  • Maya Reiki School
  • Maylilacs
  • Al Zuhair Holistic Medicine Center
  • Ayurmana By Dharma Ayurveda
  • Trinicum
  • Miskawaan Health Group
  • Therme Wien
  • Healthpi
  • Vivamayr
  • Optimal Spine And Joint Center
  • First Chiropractic Centre
  • Lama Polyclinic Llc
  • Al Manar Ayurvedic Center
  • American Chiropractic Center
  • Qatar Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Clinic
  • Satyamani
  • Elixir Health Center
  • Acupuncture.Paris (Anabel Chantellier)
  • Transforma Health
  • Swiss Ayurvedic Medical Academy
  • Clinic Les Alpes
  • Paracelsus Klinik Lustmuhle Ag
  • Swiss Alternative Medicine
  • Turnpaugh Health & Wellness
  • The Center For Natural And Integrative Medicine
  • Angel Longevity Medical Center
  • Peaks Of Health Metabolic Medical Center
  • Jscm Tcm Clinic
  • London Hydrotherapy
  • Ming Chen Clinic
  • Ukacupuncture Clinic
  • Bionorica Se
  • 8 Weg Der Mitte
  • Pascoe Natural Medicine
  • Brixsana Private Clinic
  • Homeopathy Vescovio Center
  • Sha Wellness Clinic
  • Sukha Ayurveda
  • Sarria Quiropractica
  • Natural Healing Acupuncture Medical Center
  • Kindcare Medical Center
  • Cure
  • Aviv Clinics
  • Seva Experience
  • Bahrain Hospital & Health Resort
  • Intouch Clinic
  • International Chinese Body Care Houses
  • Doha Chiropractic Center
  • Specialized Medical Center Hospital
  • Fakeeh.Care
  • Almoyassar Physical Therapy Center
  • Muroona Clinic & Fitness
  • Terme Di Riolo Srl
  • MEI SPA

