South Korea Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2024-2029 Featuring Facebook, TikTok, TMON, Zigbang, and Wemakeprice - Unveils 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sector

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 14.4% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$17.91 billion in 2023 to reach US$41.42 billion by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.





Databook Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in South Korea. Below is a summary of key market segments:



South Korea Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

B2B

B2C

C2C

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

Mobile

Desktop

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2023

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Companies Mentioned

Facebook

TikTok

TMON

Zigbang

Wemakeprice

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $41.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered South Korea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha3mto

