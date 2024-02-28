Interbrands Expands Its Diverse Portfolio with the Acquisition of Virginia-Based BEVINC

Richmond, VA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. operating as "INTERBRANDS” (OTCPK: AJOY, $AJOY) Interbrands, a developer of brands and technology across various business verticals, today proudly announced the acquisition of BEVINC, a pioneering Virginia-based beverage incubator. This acquisition reflects Interbrands' commitment to establishing a presence within the beverage industry, recognizing BEVINC as a foundational company that connects Interbrands with outstanding emerging brands and talent.

Having been in development for several years, BEVINC stands out as the first private beverage incubator in the United States, focusing on the early-stage development of beverage entrepreneurs. Offering a strategic path for scalability within the organization, BEVINC provides indispensable resources including co-packing, branding, distribution, capital, and mentorship. Its deep-seated connections within Virginia's business and political landscapes further enhance Interbrands' strategic advantage.

In line with its strategy to bolster administrative, mentorship, and financial support, BEVINC is in preliminary discussions to partner with 757 Collab, a leading accelerator committed to regional advancement through innovation and talent attraction. Paul Nolde, Managing Director of 757 Colab, expressed enthusiasm about BEVINC's entry into the market, stating, "BEVINC is a natural alignment with our mission. We are dedicated to the advancement of the region by drawing and supporting innovative talent and ideas."

The acquisition of BEVINC by Interbrands is more than just a strategic move; it is a testament to Interbrands' vision of identifying and developing promising ventures within the stable and expanding beverage markets. With significant opportunities for rapid growth and lucrative exits, Interbrands aims to leverage BEVINC's specialized framework to support the most promising entrepreneurs and brands.

Mr. William Murray, Senior Vice President of International Sales and Marketing at Interbrands, with his extensive expertise in the beverage industry and knowledge of international markets, will play a pivotal role in guiding these companies toward scaling up and achieving success.

This acquisition bolsters Interbrands' mission to develop a multifaceted portfolio, placing a spotlight on the beverage vertical as a key area of focus. BEVINC's role as a backbone company in this sector enables Interbrands to engage directly with the most innovative and promising new brands, helping to shape the future landscape of the beverage industry.



For More Information on BEVINC Please visit www.bevinc.org.





About 757 Collab:

757 Collab is a transformative initiative based in the Hampton Roads region, dedicated to nurturing and accelerating the growth of startups. As a collaborative network comprising 757 Angels, 757 Accelerate, and 757 Startup Studios, it aims to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through its comprehensive support system, including mentorship, funding, and strategic resources, 757 Collab empowers entrepreneurs to turn innovative ideas into successful businesses, driving economic development and job creation in the region. For more information, visit www.757collab.org.

Ayujoy Herbals Ltd., operating under the ticker symbol AJOY, is a dynamic incubator and accelerator of businesses and bold, innovative new brands across various industries, including healthy food and beverage products, branding, marketing technologies, AI, SAAS, and more. Through its strategic approach, the company maximizes opportunities and returns for its stakeholders, leveraging the combined expertise of its leadership and advisors.

