Global Tilapia Fish Market, Size and Forecast 2024-2030: Indonesia is Emerging as a Worldwide Leader in Tilapia Fish Production

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tilapia Fish Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tilapia Fish Market Size is expected to be valued at around US$ 13.05 Billion by 2030. Tilapia, a famous freshwater fish, prospers in numerous climates internationally. Known for its moderate taste and lean flesh, tilapia has emerged as a staple in international delicacies. Characterized by a quick growth rate and adaptability, it has a sustainable demand for aquaculture. With African origins, tilapia has diversified into numerous species, each with distinctive colors and styles. Renowned for its low mercury content, it is a nutritious alternative rich in protein and essential nutrients. Aquaculturists choose tilapia for its resilience and simplicity of farming. Despite grievances about environmental impacts, tilapia remains a vital source of cheap and versatile protein for lots.







Likewise, tilapia fish has achieved international popularity, becoming a culinary sensation for its moderate taste and flexible applications. Renowned for adaptability, tilapia prospers in various climates, contributing to its extensive cultivation. Its neutral flavor makes it a perfect canvas for numerous cuisines, appealing to diverse culinary preferences. The fish's affordability and quick boom further enhance its international appeal, helping sustainable aquaculture practices. With low mercury degrees, it emerges as a wholesome protein source. From upscale eating places to neighborhood markets, tilapia's presence on menus worldwide underscores its status as a loved and reachable seafood choice, connecting cultures via a shared gastronomic experience.



Global Tilapia Fish Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.47% from 2024-2030



The burgeoning aquaculture sector considerably propels tilapia production, addressing worldwide seafood demands sustainably. Fueled by the need for increased fish protein without exacerbating overfishing, aquaculture's-controlled environment optimizes tilapia breeding, fostering extended increases and better yields. This systematic approach ensures an extra sustainable supply chain. Technological strides in re-circulating aquaculture systems and selective breeding enhance performance and effective practices. The sector's expansion becomes a pivotal force, driving the exponential increase of tilapia production and securing a dependable and responsible supply of this famous and versatile fish for the worldwide market.



Moreover, trade possibilities for tilapia have flourished due to expanding alternate agreements and globalization, growing new avenues for exports, and elevating its worldwide presence. The fish has become a key player in international markets, profiting from the inter-connectedness of economies. Also, organizations just like the Global Aquaculture Alliance are instrumental in promoting tilapia intake. Through strategic campaigns and recognition initiatives, these businesses contribute to an effective market perception of tilapia, fostering accelerated hobby amongst consumers worldwide. As a result, the fish transcends cultural obstacles, becoming a sought-after choice in various culinary landscapes and further solidifying its role as a staple in the global seafood market.



Besides, governments globally prioritize tilapia production through comprehensive aquaculture projects, recognizing its essential position in food protection and monetary boom. The 2020-launched Pradhan Mantri MatsyaSampada Yojana (PMMSY) allocates USD 1.4 Billion in funding to increase tilapia and standard fish manufacturing by 40% by 2024-25, offering subsidies for infrastructure, seed manufacturing, and training. The Blue Revolution Scheme provides monetary aid to tilapia farming infrastructure, while the Kisan Credit Card initiative offers low-interest loans for systems and inputs. These measures empower local farmers, stimulating rural improvement, diversifying protein sources, strategically reducing dependence on wild fisheries, reinforcing domestic food supplies, and fostering broader socioeconomic development. Hence, the global tilapia fish market was valued at US$ 10.28 Billion in 2023.



Indonesia is emerging as a worldwide leader in tilapia fish production due to strategic projects and favorable situations



Producing countries divide the Global Tilapia Fish Market into China, Indonesia, Brazil, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Peru, Bangladesh, Colombia, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the United States. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Indonesia is presently the second largest tilapia manufacturer inside the global arena, simply in the back of China. The state's tropical weather helps year-spherical tilapia farming, making sure consistent yields. Government-backed programs promote sustainable aquaculture, offering farmers' subsidies, education, and infrastructure guides.



Indonesia's huge community of rivers and ponds offers abundant freshwater assets perfect for tilapia cultivation. Moreover, the country's determination to assembly domestic demand and exploring international markets fuels growth. With a focus on modernizing farming practices and leveraging technology, Indonesia showcases a holistic technique, propelling its speedy ascent in worldwide tilapia production and securing a prominent role inside the thriving aquaculture industry.



Nile tilapia dominates the worldwide market because of its high-quality adaptability, speedy increase, and favorable flavor



By Species, the Global Tilapia Fish Market is fragmented into Nile, Tilapias nei, and Others. Originating in Africa, particularly the Nile River, this species thrives in diverse climates, permitting considerable cultivation. Renowned for its slight flavor, firm texture, and versatility in culinary applications, Nile tilapia appeals to various client alternatives. Its ability to tolerate varying water conditions and reproduce prolifically contributes to high yields and cost-effectiveness for farmers. Furthermore, Nile tilapia's extensive popularity in aquaculture structures globally, coupled with practical breeding applications, guarantees a constant supply. These factors together function Nile tilapia as the predominant and sought-after species within the thriving global tilapia market.



Frozen fillet tilapia products dominate the global tilapia market size due to their comfort, versatility, and prolonged shelf life



By products, the Global Tilapia Fish Market is categorized into frozen whole tilapia, fresh tilapia, and frozen tilapia. Filleting eliminates bones, making sure a problem-free dining experience is attractive to consumers seeking convenience. Frozen fillets provide year-round availability, overcoming seasonal obstacles associated with sparkling fish. With cutting-edge freezing technologies preserving taste and texture, those products maintain quality throughout transportation, catering to global tilapia market price. Also, frozen fillet tilapia is a cost-effective alternative, making it handy for a broader customer base. The ease of guidance and suitability for various cuisines similarly solidify its reputation, organizing frozen fillet tilapia as a key participant in the thriving international tilapia market.



Tilapia fish marketis dominated by United States



By Countries, the Global Tilapia Fish Market is broken up into United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of world. The United States stands as a global powerhouse in tilapia consumption. Tilapia's affordability, adaptability in diverse culinary preparations, and comfort, available fresh or frozen meet the possibilities of budget-aware and busy consumers. The robust distribution networks of essential supermarkets, the giant presence of tilapia in the food service industry, and the upward push of direct-to-purchaser channels contribute to its significant availability. Favorable trade rules and agreements and health-conscious and sustainability-pushed consumer options enhance its market dominance. Industry tasks, retailer promotions, product innovation, and adherence to strict food protection requirements collectively solidify the United States as a dominant pressure in the global tilapia fish market.



Key Players

High Liner Foods Inc.

Surapon Foods

Thai Union Group

Grieg Seafood

Charoen Pokphand Foods

This research report provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Global Tilapia Fish Industry.



Producing Countries - Global Tilapia Fish Market breakup from 13 viewpoints:

China

Indonesia

Brazil

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Thailand

Peru

Bangladesh

Colombia

Mexico

Costa Rica

United States

Species - Global Tilapia Fish Market breakup from 3 viewpoints:

Nile tilapia

Tilapias nei

Others

Products - Global Tilapia Fish Market breakup from 3 viewpoints:

Frozen Whole Tilapia

Fresh Fillet Tilapia

Frozen Fillet tilapia



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgsem2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment