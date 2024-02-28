Global Animal Wound Care Market Forecast to 2029: Growing Popularity of Vacuum-Assisted/Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy for Companion Animals

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Suture, Stapler, Glue), Advanced (Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel Dressing), Traditional (Tape, Dressing), Therapy Device), Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, Horse, Pigs), End User (Hospital, Clinics) & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The animal wound care market is valued at an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The key trends in the animal wound care market are increasing pet ownership worldwide and growing concern for animal health. Pet owners are increasingly aware and concerned about the health and well-being of their animals. This prevailing awareness drives them to seek advanced wound care treatments and solutions for their pets. The rising number of companion animals, including dogs and cats, contributes to the growing demand for specialized wound care products and services. Pet owners' willingness to invest in advanced veterinary care, coupled with an awareness of tailored healthcare treatments for their animals is driving the expansion of the animal wound care market.







The surgical wound care segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the animal wound care market, by products, during the forecast period



The animal wound care market can be broadly classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices, depending on the product. The animal wound care market by product was dominated by the surgical wound care product segment in 2022. Owing to the increasing number of veterinary surgeries, and various medical interventions, for treating and managing chronic diseases in animals leads to a higher demand for specialized surgical wound care products. These products include sutures and staplers, tissue adhesives, sealants, and glues which play a significant role in the post-operative care and recovery of animals.



Additionally, continuous technological innovations in the field of animal wound care medicines result in the development of advanced surgical wound care products. These innovations aim to enhance efficacy, ease of application, and overall outcomes, driving the adoption of such products in veterinary practices. Moreover, the increased demand for surgical wound care products in the animal wound care market is propelled by the surge in veterinary surgeries, and increasing pet health awareness. All these trends collectively support surgical wound care products as a driving factor in the animal wound care market.



The companion animals segment, by animal type, has the highest market share



By animal type, the animal wound care market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. In 2022, the companion animals segment dominated the global animal wound care market. The segment's growth was primarily fueled by the rising adoption of pets, increasing pet care spending, and a surge in pet insurance. The growing population of companion animals and prevailing chronic diseases in pets have led to a significant increase in veterinary clinic visits for animal wound care and healthcare. Pet owners are willing to invest more in the healthcare of their animals, leading to increased spending on veterinary services, including wound care products and treatments. These factors contribute to an overall increase in spending on companion animal health and indirectly fuel demand for animal wound care products.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



In the year 2022, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest growth rate in the animal wound care market, with countries like India and China standing out as areas with the highest growth potential. The growing population of pet animals in these regions is the key factor contributing to the growth of the animal wound care market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region with factors like a surge in pet adoption, rising awareness of animal health and well-being, and an increase in animal health expenditure, particularly in India and China promoted the demand for animal wound care products and indirectly accounted for the highest growth in animal wound care market.



This report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing rate of companion animal population, growing number of veterinary practitioners and their rising income levels in developed economies, growing prevalence of animal diseases), restraints (high cost of animal wound care products, rising rate of pet care costs), opportunities (untapped emerging markets) and challenges (lack of animal healthcare awareness in emerging countries.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global animal wound care market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, animal type, end user, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global animal wound care market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, animal type, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global animal wound care market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global animal wound care market.



