Turkey Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2024-2028: Insights on Emerging Trends, Future Growth Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

According to the report, the loyalty market in the country is expected to grow by 10.9% on an annual basis to reach US$1.34 billion in 2024.



In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.7% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$1.20 billion in 2023 to reach US$1.94 billion by 2028.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Databook Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Turkey. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Turkey Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Turkey

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Turkey Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Turkey Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Turkey Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Turkey Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Turkey Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Turkey

