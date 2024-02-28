Rett Syndrome Treatment Advancements: Latest Pipeline Insight Report 2024 Reveals Growing Number of Therapeutic Candidates

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rett Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Rett Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Rett Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Rett Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Rett Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Rett Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Rett Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Rett Syndrome.



Rett Syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Rett Syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Rett Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Blarcamesine: Anavex Life Sciences Corp



Blarcamesine is a small molecule, orally administered drug that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting SIMGAR1 and muscarinic receptors that is pivotal to restoring cellular homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity. The drug candidate has received Fast Track designation, Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Orphan Drug designation from the FDA. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Rett syndrome.



Vatiquinone: PTC Therapeutics



Vatiquinone is a small molecule, first-in-class selective inhibitor of 15-Lipoxygenase (15-LO), an enzyme that is a key regulator of the energetic and oxidative stress pathways that are disrupted in Friedreich ataxia. Inhibition of 15-LO helps to alleviate the consequences of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress, ultimately preventing ferroptosis and aiding neuronal survival. Vatiquinone has been evaluated in a number of clinical studies and has demonstrated an impact on mortality risk and a number of neurological and neuromuscular disease symptoms. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Rett syndrome.



TSHA-102: Taysha GTx



TSHA-102 is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation. TSHA-102 is constructed from a neuronal specific promoter, MECP2, a gene essential for neuronal and synaptic function in the brain. TSHA-102 utilizes a novel miRNA-Responsive Auto-Regulatory Element (miRARE) platform designed to regulate cellular MECP2 expression. TSHA-102 has received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been granted Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Rett syndrome.



Rett Syndrome: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Rett Syndrome drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Phases



The report covers around 15+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Rett Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Rett Syndrome: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Rett Syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Rett Syndrome drugs.



Rett Syndrome Report Insights

Rett Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Rett Syndrome Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Rett Syndrome drugs?

How many Rett Syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Rett Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Rett Syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Rett Syndrome and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Blarcamesine

TSHA-102

Vatiquinone

NGN-401

GXV 001

Cannabidivarin

AMO 04

Key Products

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics

Neurogene Inc.

GEXVal

GW Pharmaceuticals

AMO Pharma

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53iyyl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.