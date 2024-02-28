Infant Formula Market Forecast: Thriving Growth Anticipated by 2030 Amid Rising Demand for Organic Options and Working Female Population

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Formula - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Infant Formula Market is witnessing a significant surge, with expectations to maintain a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030, propelled by a growing number of working mothers and an escalating demand for organic baby food products. Offering a comprehensive analysis for the period of 2024 to 2030, a new research study highlights the evolving landscape and potential expansions within the infant nutrition sector.

Infant Formula Market Experiencing Robust Expansion

Driven by the rising participation of women in the workforce and heightened consumer awareness regarding the importance of infant nutrition, the Infant Formula Market is experiencing robust expansion. With a valuation of USD 69.62 billion in 2023, the market is projected to climb to an impressive USD 118.32 billion by the year 2030.

Market Dynamics Fueling Growth

The primary factors contributing to the growth of the Infant Formula Market include:

An uptick in the number of working mothers, demanding convenient nutritional solutions for their babies.

An increased preference for organic baby food products, considered healthier due to their lack of synthetic pesticides and hormones.

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Leading Distribution Channels

In the distribution channel analysis, hypermarkets and supermarkets emerge as frontrunners due to their massive product assortments, brand diversity, and consumer trust in established brands available through these outlets. Their strategic location and convenience factor play a pivotal role in the accessibility of infant formula products to the average consumer.

North America Dominates Infant Formula Market Share



North America stands out as the dominant region in the Infant Formula Market in 2023, with projections to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The region's growth is buoyed by an increase in the working female populace, high health care expenditure per capita, and a well-informed public regarding child nutrition.

Major Players in the Infant Formula Market

The competitive arena of the Infant Formula Market comprises influential corporations such as Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Arla Foods amba, Perrigo, and Danone S.A., contributing to the dynamic nature of the market through continual product innovation and strategic initiatives.

Infant Formula Market - Potential and Forecast

Presenting a multi-dimensional viewpoint, the research study encapsulates key insights, including in-depth market segmentation, regional analysis, and the market's competitive landscape, while delving into the potential strides and opportunities that lie ahead for market participants.

The study provides a forward-looking perspective on the different market drivers and challenges that will shape the future of infant nutrition, offering critical data for stakeholders, industry leaders, and innovative competitors aiming to capitalize on the evolving market trends.

In summary, the Infant Formula Market Report reveals an optimistic outlook for industry stakeholders, powered by consumer trends, such as organic product preference and changes in workforce demographics, demonstrating significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the infant nutrition space.

