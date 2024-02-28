Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 6 March 2024 - final agenda and proposals.

The Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. will be held on Wednesday, 6 March 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time at the Company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.

Attention is drawn to the updated wording of the proposal under agenda item no. 3 pertaining to the company's Consolidated Financial Statements. Furthermore, attention is drawn to an additional proposal from the Board of Directors under a new agenda item no. 16 regarding the appointment of an external member to the Company's audit committee.

In other respects, the agenda and proposals are unchanged from the Company's previous announcement published on February 9, 2024.

As stated in the Company´s previous announcement published on February 26, 2024, the deadline for submitting candidacies for the Board of Directors has expired. The following persons have submitted candidacies for the Board of Directors:

Guðjón Auðunsson. Guðjón Reynisson. Gylfi Ólafsson. Hjörleifur Pálsson. Margrét Guðmundsdóttir. Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir. Þórður Már Jóhannesson.

According to the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors shall be composed of five members elected at the Annual General Meeting for a term of one year at a time. Further information about the candidates is available on the Company's website at https://www.festi.is/en/cc/agm-2024 .

Meeting materials and all further information about the Annual General Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://www.festi.is/en/cc/agm-2024 .

For more information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi hf. ( asta@festi.is )

Attachment