Umicore - Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.

Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, BlackRock Inc. has recently notified Umicore that it has successively crossed the statutory threshold of 5% for the direct voting rights upwards on 21 February 2024, and then downwards on 26 February 2024.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments stands now at 5.75%.





Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 21 February 2024 22 February 2024 5.02% 0.79 % 5.81% 26 February 2024 27 February 2024 4.96% 0.79 % 5.75%





Notification of 27 February 2024:

The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 27 February 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 26 February 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights



Notification of 22 February 2024:

Date of notification: 22 February 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 21 February 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Benoit Mathieu +32 2 227 73 72 benoit.mathieu@umicore.com Adrien Raicher +32 2 227 74 34 adrien.raicher@umicore.com





About Umicore

Umicore is a circular materials technology company, that focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organized into four Business Groups: Battery Materials, Catalysis, Recycling and Specialty Materials. Each Business Group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life.

Umicore generates the most of its revenues from and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfills its mission: Materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as its R&D activities are spread across the world to best serve its international customer base with more than 11,500 employees. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.9 billion (turnover of € 18.3 billion) in 2023.