Business Awards UK Celebrates the Pioneers of Progress: Announcing the 2024 Small Business Awards Winners and Finalists

HALIFAX, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the winners and finalists of the 2024 Small Business Awards. This year's awards spotlight the exceptional achievements and contributions of small businesses to various sectors, underlining their innovation, leadership, and impact in the UK's vibrant business community.
Business Awards UK 2024 Small Business Awards Winners
- Rubik - Micro Business of the Year
- Harrison College - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year
- Eximius Live In Care - Best Work Environment
- Paycare - Most Positive Impact / CSR
- Canvas Offices - Fastest Growing Small Business
- Inflow Partnership Limited - Small Consultancy of the Year
- WeKleen® Waterless - Sustainability and Environment
- Quayside Medical Practice - Triumph Over Adversity Award
- The Pizza Post LTD - Mid-Sized Business of the Year
- Mastering Mindsets - Best Customer Service
- The TNG Designs Group Limited - Diversity and Inclusion Champion
- KSB Technologies - Small Business Of The Year 2024
- Proper Property Mag - Best Newcomer CEO / Director
- Lift Social LTD - Best Social Media Marketing
- Greenrock Pest Control - Best Live Support System
- PestFix - Best National Small Business
- Omni Management Ltd - Best Use Of Technology
- The Hideout Cafe and Bar - Small Family Business of the Year
- Viable Placemaking - Best Newcomer Small Business
- Phonely - Most Innovative Small Business
- SBR (Southbourne Rubber) - Best Small Business Transformation
- Jem’s Bees - Lone Wolf Business of the Year
- South West Kustom & Restoration - Best Small Business Website
- Optimal Events Hire - Best Mobile Site
- AMT Homecare Group - Best Local Small Business
- Jamie Pidgley, Zappie Communications - Rising Star Award
- Broadstone Risks - Small Business Leader of the Year
- True Talent - Best International Small Business
Business Awards UK 2024 Small Business Awards Finalists
- Rubik - Fastest Growing Small Business
- Pocket Power Ltd - Best Work Environment, Most Positive Impact / CSR, Best Customer Service
- Canvas Offices - Small Family Business of the Year
- The Career Coach - Best Small Business Transformation, Small Business Leader of the Year
- Transform Learning Academy - Best Small Business Transformation
- KSB Technologies - Small Consultancy of the Year, Best Use Of Technology
- Greenrock Pest Control - Best Mobile Site
- Property Entrepreneurs Club - Best Local Small Business
- Hamilton Piers - Best Local Small Business
- Lyfeguard - Small Business Leader of the Year
- Taylors Consumables Ltd - Best Customer Service
- Mednet - Diversity and Inclusion Champion
- Proper Property Mag - Best International Small Business, Finalist for Best International Small Business
- CTR Partners - Best Small Business Website
- Zest City Limited - Best Small Business Website
- PestFix - Best Social Media Marketing
- TOTFest Festival LTD - Best Social Media Marketing, Best National Small Business
- WeFlex Ltd - Mid-Sized Business of the Year
- Viable Placemaking - Micro Business of the Year
- Rochdale Health Alliance - Diversity and Inclusion Champion
- Phonely - Small Business Of The Year 2024
- The Utility Group - Sustainability and Environment, Best Newcomer Small Business
- Team HH Online - Best Newcomer CEO / Director
- Optimal Events Hire - Best Live Support System
- Unicorn Orange - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year, Small Consultancy of the Year
- Muscle Mechanics - Triumph Over Adversity Award
- Kelly and Companion Co., Ltd. - Most Innovative Small Business, Best Newcomer CEO / Director
- IXMIIM.com - Best International Small Business
- NEC Services Group - Mid-Sized Business of the Year, Best National Small Business
- Zappie Communications - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year, Fastest Growing Small Business
- Broadstone Risks - Best Use Of Technology
- The Giftie Company Ltd - Lone Wolf Business of the Year
- The Tween Tribe - Rising Star Award
- Gargini Will Services C.I.C - Lone Wolf Business of the Year, Best Newcomer Small Business
- True Talent - Rising Star Award
- Maria Patricia - Most Positive Impact / CSR
- Guided Innovation - Best Work Environment, Most Innovative Small Business
- Reginald Resources Ltd - Micro Business of the Year
- Perfect Planner Company - Best Mobile Site
The 2024 Small Business Awards have highlighted the diverse strengths and innovative approaches of small businesses across the UK, showcasing their significant contributions to their communities and sectors. This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional resilience, creativity, and commitment to excellence, making notable impacts within their industries.
The Pizza Post, honoured as Mid-Sized Business of the Year, has been recognised for its dedication to offering high-quality, Naples-inspired pizzas at events. Their passion for delivering an outstanding culinary experience, coupled with their focus on sustainability and community engagement, showcases the potential of small businesses to excel and enrich the catering sector. The Pizza Post's success story illustrates how a family-run venture can achieve remarkable recognition through commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
KSB Technologies, awarded the 2024 Small Business Of The Year, is celebrated for its leadership in digital innovation, providing solutions that enable businesses to navigate the digital era effectively. Their expertise in delivering technology-driven solutions and exceptional client service exemplifies the crucial role small businesses play in driving technological advancement and digital transformation across industries.
The array of this year's finalists and winners mirrors the dynamic landscape of the UK's small business sector, from technological startups to traditional family enterprises, each making unique contributions to economic growth and community well-being. The awards emphasise the vital role of small businesses in fostering innovation, economic diversity, and community engagement.
As we applaud the accomplishments of these businesses, we anticipate their continued evolution and the fresh perspectives they bring to the UK’s economic and social fabric. Their achievements underscore the importance of small businesses as pillars of the UK's economic resilience and community strength.
For further details about the 2024 Small Business Awards and insights into the journeys of this year’s winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.
Company Details:
Organization: Business Awards UK
Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director
Email: mark@business-awards.uk
Website: https://business-awards.uk
Contact Number: +441422 771042
Country: United Kingdom
City: HALIFAX
The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.