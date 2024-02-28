Business Awards UK Celebrates the Pioneers of Progress: Announcing the 2024 Small Business Awards Winners and Finalists

HALIFAX, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the winners and finalists of the 2024 Small Business Awards. This year's awards spotlight the exceptional achievements and contributions of small businesses to various sectors, underlining their innovation, leadership, and impact in the UK's vibrant business community.

Business Awards UK 2024 Small Business Awards Winners

Rubik - Micro Business of the Year

Harrison College - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year

Eximius Live In Care - Best Work Environment

Paycare - Most Positive Impact / CSR

Canvas Offices - Fastest Growing Small Business

Inflow Partnership Limited - Small Consultancy of the Year

WeKleen® Waterless - Sustainability and Environment

Quayside Medical Practice - Triumph Over Adversity Award

The Pizza Post LTD - Mid-Sized Business of the Year

Mastering Mindsets - Best Customer Service

The TNG Designs Group Limited - Diversity and Inclusion Champion

KSB Technologies - Small Business Of The Year 2024

Proper Property Mag - Best Newcomer CEO / Director

Lift Social LTD - Best Social Media Marketing

Greenrock Pest Control - Best Live Support System

PestFix - Best National Small Business

Omni Management Ltd - Best Use Of Technology

The Hideout Cafe and Bar - Small Family Business of the Year

Viable Placemaking - Best Newcomer Small Business

Phonely - Most Innovative Small Business

SBR (Southbourne Rubber) - Best Small Business Transformation

Jem’s Bees - Lone Wolf Business of the Year

South West Kustom & Restoration - Best Small Business Website

Optimal Events Hire - Best Mobile Site

AMT Homecare Group - Best Local Small Business

Jamie Pidgley, Zappie Communications - Rising Star Award

Broadstone Risks - Small Business Leader of the Year

True Talent - Best International Small Business

Business Awards UK 2024 Small Business Awards Finalists

Rubik - Fastest Growing Small Business

Pocket Power Ltd - Best Work Environment, Most Positive Impact / CSR, Best Customer Service

Canvas Offices - Small Family Business of the Year

The Career Coach - Best Small Business Transformation, Small Business Leader of the Year

Transform Learning Academy - Best Small Business Transformation

KSB Technologies - Small Consultancy of the Year, Best Use Of Technology

Greenrock Pest Control - Best Mobile Site

Property Entrepreneurs Club - Best Local Small Business

Hamilton Piers - Best Local Small Business

Lyfeguard - Small Business Leader of the Year

Taylors Consumables Ltd - Best Customer Service

Mednet - Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Proper Property Mag - Best International Small Business, Finalist for Best International Small Business

CTR Partners - Best Small Business Website

Zest City Limited - Best Small Business Website

PestFix - Best Social Media Marketing

TOTFest Festival LTD - Best Social Media Marketing, Best National Small Business

WeFlex Ltd - Mid-Sized Business of the Year

Viable Placemaking - Micro Business of the Year

Rochdale Health Alliance - Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Phonely - Small Business Of The Year 2024

The Utility Group - Sustainability and Environment, Best Newcomer Small Business

Team HH Online - Best Newcomer CEO / Director

Optimal Events Hire - Best Live Support System

Unicorn Orange - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year, Small Consultancy of the Year

Muscle Mechanics - Triumph Over Adversity Award

Kelly and Companion Co., Ltd. - Most Innovative Small Business, Best Newcomer CEO / Director

IXMIIM.com - Best International Small Business

NEC Services Group - Mid-Sized Business of the Year, Best National Small Business

Zappie Communications - Small Business Disruptor Of The Year, Fastest Growing Small Business

Broadstone Risks - Best Use Of Technology

The Giftie Company Ltd - Lone Wolf Business of the Year

The Tween Tribe - Rising Star Award

Gargini Will Services C.I.C - Lone Wolf Business of the Year, Best Newcomer Small Business

True Talent - Rising Star Award

Maria Patricia - Most Positive Impact / CSR

Guided Innovation - Best Work Environment, Most Innovative Small Business

Reginald Resources Ltd - Micro Business of the Year

Perfect Planner Company - Best Mobile Site

The 2024 Small Business Awards have highlighted the diverse strengths and innovative approaches of small businesses across the UK, showcasing their significant contributions to their communities and sectors. This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional resilience, creativity, and commitment to excellence, making notable impacts within their industries.

The Pizza Post, honoured as Mid-Sized Business of the Year, has been recognised for its dedication to offering high-quality, Naples-inspired pizzas at events. Their passion for delivering an outstanding culinary experience, coupled with their focus on sustainability and community engagement, showcases the potential of small businesses to excel and enrich the catering sector. The Pizza Post's success story illustrates how a family-run venture can achieve remarkable recognition through commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

KSB Technologies, awarded the 2024 Small Business Of The Year, is celebrated for its leadership in digital innovation, providing solutions that enable businesses to navigate the digital era effectively. Their expertise in delivering technology-driven solutions and exceptional client service exemplifies the crucial role small businesses play in driving technological advancement and digital transformation across industries.

The array of this year's finalists and winners mirrors the dynamic landscape of the UK's small business sector, from technological startups to traditional family enterprises, each making unique contributions to economic growth and community well-being. The awards emphasise the vital role of small businesses in fostering innovation, economic diversity, and community engagement.

As we applaud the accomplishments of these businesses, we anticipate their continued evolution and the fresh perspectives they bring to the UK’s economic and social fabric. Their achievements underscore the importance of small businesses as pillars of the UK's economic resilience and community strength.

For further details about the 2024 Small Business Awards and insights into the journeys of this year’s winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

