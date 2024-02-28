New York, USA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasomotor Symptoms Market is Likely to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate by 2034, Estimated DelveInsight | Key Companies - Estetra, Bayer, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Astellas Pharma Inc

The vasomotor symptoms market is expected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, driven by the introduction of new products in development. Moreover, the consistent increase in menopause cases during the forecast period is projected to contribute to the expansion of the vasomotor symptoms treatment market.

DelveInsight’s Vasomotor Symptoms Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, vasomotor symptoms emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted vasomotor symptoms market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Vasomotor Symptoms Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for vasomotor symptoms reached USD 2.1 billion in 2023 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall prevalent population of vasomotor symptoms in the 7MM was reported as ~136 million in 2023.

Globally, prominent companies working in the domain of vasomotor symptoms, including Estetra, Bayer, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for vasomotor symptoms. These novel vasomotor symptoms therapies are anticipated to enter the vasomotor symptoms market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Some of the key therapies for vasomotor symptoms treatment include DONESTA (E4, Estetrol), Elinzanetant (BAY-3427080), Elismetrep (MT-8554), and others.

Vasomotor Symptoms Overview

Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS) manifest as episodes characterized by intense warmth, accompanied by sweating and reddening of the skin, primarily occurring in the regions of the head, neck, chest, and upper back. These symptoms, commonly associated with hot flashes and night sweats, are widely recognized as the key indicators of menopause. Additionally, VMS may involve heart palpitations and fluctuations in blood pressure. This temperature irregularity stems from variations in gonadal hormones. Under normal circumstances, core body temperature (CBT) is tightly regulated within a specific range, fluctuating in alignment with daily circadian rhythms. The maintenance of optimal internal organ function relies on the precision of physiological processes that either conserve or dissipate heat. Hot flashes are believed to have neurovascular origins, signifying occurrences linked to changes in the nervous system affecting circulation. Experts posit that alterations in the brain's temperature-regulating region contribute to hot flashes, potentially triggered by abrupt decreases in estrogen levels, although the precise role of this hormone remains unclear.





Vasomotor Symptoms Epidemiology Segmentation

The vasomotor symptoms epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current vasomotor symptoms patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The vasomotor symptoms market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Vasomotor Symptoms

Total Age-specific Cases of Vasomotor Symptoms

Total Severity-specific Cases of Vasomotor Symptoms

Total Treated Cases of Vasomotor Symptoms

Vasomotor Symptoms Treatment Market

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) suggests refraining from treatment until hot flashes become troubling for the woman. The choice to initiate treatment should be determined by the intensity of symptoms, an evaluation of the risks associated with treatment, and the woman's perspectives on menopause and medications. For the majority of women, hot flashes typically diminish on their own without the need for intervention.

Numerous women employ over-the-counter solutions to address issues such as hot flashes, employing substances like isoflavones, black cohosh, and progesterone-containing hormone creams. However, there is insufficient clinical evidence supporting the effectiveness and long-term safety of these remedies. Additionally, the majority of non-prescription treatments for hot flashes fall under the classification of dietary supplements, escaping regulation by the US Food and Drug Administration. The frequent use of non-hormonal supplements, such as FEMARELLE, is commonly noted among patients.

DUAVEE (bazedoxifene acetate/conjugated estrogens) stands as a pioneering treatment, uniquely combining conjugated estrogens (CE) with a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM), which acts as an estrogen agonist/antagonist. Unlike traditional estrogen-only therapies, DUAVEE employs bazedoxifene instead of progestin to safeguard the uterine lining, reducing the risk of hyperplasia. The FDA approved in October 2013 for its use in addressing Vasomotor Symptoms Associated with Menopause.

VEOZAH (fezolinetant) represents a groundbreaking development as the initial neurokinin 3 (NK3) receptor antagonist. It functions by attaching to and inhibiting the actions of the NK3 receptor, a key player in the brain's control of body temperature. Notably, it gained approval from the US FDA in May 2023 as the first nonhormonal NK3 receptor antagonist for addressing moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause.

Vasomotor Symptoms Emerging Drugs and Companies

Various treatment methods have been used to relieve hot flashes, including lifestyle modification, non-prescription remedies, and prescription therapies. Key players, such as Mithra Pharmaceuticals (DONESTA (E4, Estetrol)), Bayer (Elinzanetant (BAY-3427080)), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Elismetrep (MT-8554)), and others are actively involved in the development of drugs for vasomotor symptoms.

DONESTA (E4, Estetrol) represents a new generation of orally administered hormone therapy derived from estetrol. It stands out as the first estrogen to exhibit selective activity within tissues. Estetrol occurs naturally as an estrogen in the human fetus, circulating at notably high concentrations in the maternal bloodstream during pregnancy. Within the nucleus, it functions as an estrogen by triggering the activation of the nuclear estrogen receptor α (ERα), and it engages the same coregulator activators and repressors as estradiol (E2) or estriol (E3), albeit in a distinct pattern. This behavior sets it apart from selective estrogen receptor modulators like tamoxifen or raloxifene. Mithra Pharmaceuticals is currently advancing DONESTA through Phase III clinical trials.

Elismetrep (MT-8554) is a small molecule developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to counteract transient receptor potential melastin 8 (TRPM8). It's intended for managing moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS), such as hot flashes and night sweats. MT-8554 functions by inhibiting TRPM8, presenting a novel non-hormonal approach that could potentially replace hormonal therapies, thereby enhancing safety. As of now, the drug has concluded its Phase II clinical trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies will transform the vasomotor symptoms market landscape in the coming years. Moreover, as these emerging therapies undergo further research, development, and regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the market landscape by providing patients and healthcare providers with a broader array of options to manage vasomotor symptoms effectively, potentially leading to better outcomes and quality of life for those affected by these conditions. This shift not only reflects advancements in medical science but also underscores a growing understanding of the diverse needs and preferences of patients seeking relief from vasomotor symptoms.

Vasomotor Symptoms Market Dynamics

The vasomotor symptoms market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The growing population of geriatric women, coupled with increased awareness regarding women’s hygiene, dietary habits, and stress indicators, has brought attention to hormonal imbalances among women. Government-initiated favorable policies aimed at enhancing women’s health and promoting awareness are anticipated to boost the market and stimulate various pharmaceutical companies to engage in research and development activities.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the vasomotor symptoms market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the vasomotor symptoms market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the vasomotor symptoms market. Current therapies like hormone replacement therapy, linked to adverse side effects and a decline in quality of life, face challenges. Despite IMP ruling out the benefits of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) in controlling symptoms of HFs, it dominates the market, significantly impacting the new therapy market share negatively.

Moreover, vasomotor symptoms treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the vasomotor symptoms market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the vasomotor symptoms market growth.

Vasomotor Symptoms Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Vasomotor Symptoms Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Vasomotor Symptoms Market Size in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion Key Vasomotor Symptoms Companies Estetra, Bayer, Hansoh BioMedical R&D Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc, and others Key Vasomotor Symptoms Therapies DONESTA (E4, Estetrol), Elinzanetant (BAY-3427080), Elismetrep (MT-8554), and others

Scope of the Vasomotor Symptoms Market Report

Vasomotor Symptoms Therapeutic Assessment: Vasomotor Symptoms current marketed and emerging therapies

Vasomotor Symptoms current marketed and emerging therapies Vasomotor Symptoms Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Vasomotor Symptoms Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Vasomotor Symptoms Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Vasomotor Symptoms Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Vasomotor Symptoms Market Key Insights 2. Vasomotor Symptoms Market Report Introduction 3. Vasomotor Symptoms Market Overview at a Glance 4. Vasomotor Symptoms Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Vasomotor Symptoms Treatment and Management 7. Vasomotor Symptoms Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Vasomotor Symptoms Marketed Drugs 10. Vasomotor Symptoms Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Vasomotor Symptoms Market Analysis 12. Vasomotor Symptoms Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

