Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing Announces the Launch of Its Webinar Series, Perfecting Fill Finish

Lee, MA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a Massachusetts-based fill finish CDMO and subsidiary of Sharp, will launch a webinar series, Perfecting Fill Finish, on Wednesday, March 6 at 1PM EST. This webinar series is designed to offer a deep dive into parenteral drug manufacturing, regulatory requirements, and CMO selection for pharmaceutical professionals. Registrants will receive free access five professionally crafted, pre-recorded films where they will explore real-life cleanrooms and filling lines and learn critical aspects of fill finish operations.

The first webinar of the series, Introduction to Fill Finish, airs on March 6 and will offer a foundational understanding of the aseptic fill finish process. This webinar will cover how formulation and sterile filling is performed, the regulatory standards that oversee this process, and explore how different facility designs and equipment impact sterility assurance and product quality.

Debbie Smith, Vice President of Quality Assurance of Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, expressed her enthusiasm about the series, stating, "We are thrilled to launch the Perfecting Fill Finish webinar series. This initiative reflects our commitment to excellence and our mission to share knowledge and best practices with the pharmaceutical community. We believe that by providing access to expert insights and the latest technologies, we can contribute to the advancement of the industry and ultimately, patient safety."

Event Details:

Date: March 6

Location: Online

Registration: Interested participants are encouraged to register to secure their spot. Registration is free and now open at Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing's website.

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing:

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill finish contract manufacturer specialized in small-scale, isolator-based sterile filling of vials, syringes, and cartridges for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization, specialty filling, lyophilization services, analytical support, stability studies, and formulation development. For more information, please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact them at info@berkshiresterile.com.

Attachment