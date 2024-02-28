Amplifire Wins Silver in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards

Boulder, Colorado, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology.

Amplifire, a leader in innovative adaptive eLearning and content development, won two coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver awards for excellence in the "Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology" and "Best Advance in AI and Machine Learning” categories.

The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

Amplifire submitted for two categories best representing its latest product launch, including its new authoring platform. The new authoring platform offers cutting-edge content creation capabilities to transform development and time-to-delivery of high-quality instructional material with the power of artificial intelligence (AI), enabling users to spend less time on ideation and planning and more time elevating content. This recognition underscores Amplifire’s commitment to eLearning excellence and dedication to staying ahead of the AI curve to provide the best learning experiences. It is the company’s second consecutive year securing multiple Brandon Hall Group Tech Excellence awards.

Amplifire Chief Product Officer, Nick Hjort, shares, “We are honored to be recognized among the top innovators in the industry. We've taken content creation to new heights, elevating the content development process to deliver an exceptional experience. The incorporation of AI is a game-changer, ushering in a more autonomous, intuitive, and expedient course creation process, resulting in the delivery of top-tier educational resources.”

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions" said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

About Amplifire

Amplifire is a next-generation learning platform with more than four billion interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes training for critical roles. The Amplifire platform harnesses advances in cognitive science to create personalized learning and drive successful outcomes. The platform’s adaptive algorithms guide millions of learners to mastery across healthcare, government, and other industries, providing unique analytics that offer valuable learner insights.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

Attachment