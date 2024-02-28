The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Date      28 February 2024

The bank’s board of directors

Following close of the bank’s annual general meeting today, the bank’s board of directors changed as follows.

The following joined the board of directors:

  • Karsten Madsen, attorney-at-law, Sæby, born 1961. Karsten Madsen is managing partner (CEO) and co-owner of the law firm HjulmandKaptain

The following resigned from the board of directors:

  • Mads Hvolby, chartered surveyor
  • Jens Møller Nielsen, former manager


Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

