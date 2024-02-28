New RSC Event: "Water is Life: Sustainability of Our Oceans"

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) and Massey College are thrilled to present the third installment of the RSC Dialogues @ Massey series, Water is Life: Sustainability of Our Oceans.

In recent decades, issues like contamination of our oceans from petrochemical spills, as well as the disposal of polyethylene materials into these bodies of water, have had a significant impact on the environment and our well-being. Although humanity has benefited greatly from industrial activities of the last few centuries, we are now confronted with the challenge and responsibility to balance industrial imperatives that support human consumption and the need to improve the way we treat the waters that give us life. At this event, speakers will explore the topic of water sustainability with a focus on habitats, climate change, and Indigenous sovereignty.

Date: March 7, 2024

Time: 5:00-7:00pm ET

Venue: Junior Common Room, Massey College, 4 Devonshire Place, Toronto (this event will also be broadcasted virtually)

This is a bilingual event; a live interpretation will be available.

Speakers

Julie LaRoche (FRSC), Canada Research Chair in Marine Biogeochemistry and Microbial Genomics at Dalhousie University, is a marine microbiologist who uses biochemical and molecular biological approaches to unravel the factors that control primary productivity in the ocean. She has developed and applied several widely used molecular biological approaches that have had long-lasting impact on our understanding of nutrient limitation in phytoplankton and other marine microbes, especially with respect to iron limitation, which is prominent in large areas of the surface ocean.

William Cheung is a Professor and the Director of the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at The University of British Columbia, where he holds the Canada Research Chair in Ocean Sustainability and Global Change. Dr. Cheung is recognized internationally for his research on the interconnections among climate change, food security and biodiversity conservation in marine environments. As a marine ecologist and fisheries scientist, Dr. Cheung's work addresses policy-relevant research questions through a transdisciplinary lens that encompasses oceanography, ecology, economics, and social sciences. He has been active in international and regional initiatives that bridge science and policy, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

About the Royal Society of Canada

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) is comprised of The Academy of Arts and Humanities, The Academy of Social Sciences, The Academy of Science, and The RSC College. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

