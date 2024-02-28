The Kettle Society Welcomes Wayne Leslie as New Executive Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kettle Society is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Leslie as its new Executive Director, effective April 2nd, 2024. Leslie will succeed Nancy Keough, who is retiring after 43 years of service with The Kettle, including 34 years as Executive Director.



“We are thrilled to welcome Leslie as our new Executive Director”, said Sarah Corrigall-Brown, Board Chair of The Kettle Society, “His track record in program delivery, fund development, and community engagement will be instrumental in driving The Kettle’s strategic goals as we continue to deliver and grow essential community services and supported housing to our members”.



Wayne Leslie, incoming ED at The Kettle Society



Leslie is excited and humbled to lead the Kettle’s work and support its members, saying, “My passion for this comes from very personal experiences. Both my parents lived with mental illness and my mother’s led to a lifetime of inadequate housing and chronic unemployment. At the Kettle, I have the opportunity to help others get the support she did not”.

Leslie comes from the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation in Burnaby where during his six years as CEO, he led a multi-disciplinary team that implemented innovative health, mental health & education supports for families, redeveloped the organization’s complex service delivery model to expand community reach, and significantly increased funding with a more diversified, sustainable model.



“Leslie’s commitment to empowerment and inclusion of children and adults with Down syndrome aligns with The Kettle’s core values and strategic member-centered approach, making him an excellent cultural fit for the organization”, said Nancy Keough. “I’m excited for The Kettle that Wayne is joining our team”.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Leslie as he embarks on this exciting journey as our Executive Director. We look forward to an era of continued growth, innovation, and success under his leadership.



About The Kettle Society:

The Kettle Society (The Kettle) is a non-profit society and registered charity with more than 45 years of experience supporting people with mental illness in the Metro Vancouver area. The Kettle provides housing, employment, advocacy, and support services while raising awareness of mental health issues and promoting the inclusion of people living with mental illness in all aspects of society. The Kettle provides more than 4,500 individuals with 26 services, a mental health drop-in, a transition house for women, and over 350 units of supported housing. www.thekettle.ca



