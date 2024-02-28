Charlesbank Named to GrowthCap’s “Top Growth Equity Firms of 2023”

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), a middle-market private investment firm based in Boston and New York, is pleased to announce that it has been named to GrowthCap’s “Top Growth Equity Firms of 2023.” In its 10th year, the list honors firms that have demonstrated excellence in growth equity investing, specifically recognizing Charlesbank’s Technology Opportunities Fund (“TOF”), which focuses on lower middle-market technology investments.



Charlesbank was evaluated alongside more than 400 other qualifying firms and was selected to the list for the Technology Opportunities Fund’s “unique capabilities, sector expertise, investment judgment, demonstrated value creation, senior partner composition, talent retention, firm evolution, and firm momentum.” GrowthCap also assessed firms’ social and environmental initiatives, as well as their relationships to key stakeholders including portfolio companies, LPs, employees and industry colleagues.

Charlesbank’s Technology Opportunities Fund was established in 2018 with a dedicated team that is fully integrated into the overall Charlesbank platform, benefitting from the broader firm’s resources and networks to unlock differentiated sourcing opportunities and drive value creation. The TOF strategy is hyperspecialized in six subsectors: cloud computing, cybersecurity, healthcare IT, fintech, infrastructure software, and application software. Led by Darren Battistoni, Hiren Mankodi and Mayur Desai, the team has completed 12 platform investments and more than 60 add-ons as of December 31, 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized by GrowthCap as a top growth equity firm for our ongoing commitment to supporting founders and management teams looking to transform their companies into market leaders,” said Managing Director Hiren Mankodi. “This recognition is a testament to our unique, relative-value investment strategy and our talented, hard-working team.”

Read more about the full list of winners, as well as selection criteria and methodology on GrowthCap’s website here.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $17 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. Please visit www.charlesbank.com for more information.

