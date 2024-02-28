Prison Fellowship’s Statement on Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings Regarding the Conditions for Prisoners in the Federal Bureau of Prisons

Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, released the following statement after the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing to examine and prevent deaths of incarcerated individuals in federal prisons. Following this hearing, the Subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism will take up the related issue of the national correctional staffing crisis. These hearings follow a devastating report by the Department of Justice Inspector General on 344 deaths of men and women incarcerated in the Federal Bureau of Prisons over an eight-year period.

“A sentence in federal prison should be a just penalty, not a disposal of humanity. We should never accept such disturbing mismanagement or tragic outcomes from any public institution,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “Prison Fellowship applauds the Senate Judiciary Committee for taking up these pressing issues of safety for men and women who live or work in prison. The Bureau of Prisons must be better equipped to protect the lives of its residents and more accountable to transparently evaluate every loss of life that occurs on its watch.”

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 45 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

