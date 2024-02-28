SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ALNY

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Alnylam and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 15, 2024, Alnylam issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Among other items, Alnylam announced fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analyst expectations. Alnylam further announced a delay in topline data from its HELIOS-B study for amyloidosis therapy vutrisiran, advising that the study results would be available in late June or early July 2024.

On this news, Alnylam’s stock price fell $16.72 per share, or 10.19%, to close at $147.43 per share on February 15, 2024.

