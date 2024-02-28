Golden Fields, Growing Opportunities for Farmers: Nuseed Enhances Productivity and Sustainability Through Expansion of Value-Added Seed Solutions  

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuseed, an innovator in delivering VALUE BEYOND YIELD® from farmers to end users, proudly announces the broad expansion of its rapidly growing Nuseed Carinata and Omega-3 Canola Production System value-added contract programs for 2024 planting.



Nuseed Carinata, a game-changing winter oilseed contract crop program introduced in 2022 to a limited set of growers has now blossomed, reaching widespread availability across the Southern U.S for the upcoming season. With the Nuseed Carinata program, growers are able to optimize their total productivity per acre through a value-added, direct contract with Nuseed while promoting sustainable farming production practices across the land they already farm today.

By integrating Nuseed Carinata into their crop plan and breaking the rotation cycle with the hardy, high biomass, deep rooted cover crop, growers can expect enriched soil health and improved agronomic conditions, helping unlock the full potential of their primary crop. In addition to these on-farm benefits, growers will receive compensation for their sustainable production of Nuseed Carinata during the off-season, further incentivizing environmentally conscious farming practices. This innovative approach underscores Nuseed's commitment to sustainability and supports the advancement of regenerative agriculture in the Southern U.S. region.

Following years of on-farm research and local trials, the broad commercialization of Nuseed Carinata marks a significant achievement not only for Nuseed but for the agriculture industry as a whole. Nuseed Carinata is a resilient oilseed that is independently certified as a sustainable, non-food contracted cover crop. Its unique profile makes it a highly desired bioenergy feedstock that is converted into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and presents an exciting, sustainable market opportunity.

"Our commitment to bringing new, novel value-added-seed solutions to North American farmers is bolstered by the expansion of our Nuseed Carinata and Omega-3 Canola Production System programs,” said Roger Rotariu, North America Marketing Lead, at Nuseed. “We are empowering growers to maximize their total productivity per acre while contributing to a more sustainable future.”

For growers in the Northern U.S. and Canada, Nuseed’s Omega-3 Canola Production System offers both profit and performance for farmers. This system is revolutionizing how plant-based solutions interact with other segments of the agriculture industry. The Omega-3 Canola Production system provides the only land-based, sustainable healthy source of Omega-3 oil for aquafeed and human nutrition, while supporting both land and ocean sustainability. With this breakthrough innovation, growers can profit in a market driven by growing consumer demand.

Nuseed’s expertise in developing innovative and sustainable seed solutions has positioned the company as a leader in farmer-to-consumer value chains. The strategic commercial expansion of Nuseed Carinata represents another visionary milestone in the company's commitment to shaping the future of farming.

Nuseed is excited to showcase Nuseed Carinata and the Omega-3 Production System at Commodity Classic from February 28th - March 2, 2024, in booth 1703. Commodity Classic is the essential event for America's top growers.

About Nuseed

Nuseed is a global agriculture innovator enabling the transformation of key crops into renewable and traceable sources of lower carbon energy, and plant-based nutrition. Nuseed’s proprietary solutions expand the extensive molecular capabilities of crop DNA and contribute to solving global challenges like food security, human nutrition, and climate change.

By unlocking the intrinsic value and commercial potential of Omega-3 canola, carinata, sorghum, sunflower, and energy cane to deliver VALUE BEYOND YIELD®, Nuseed empowers growers and end-use customers to rapidly scale today to meet current and emerging demand for generations to come.

Established in 2006, Nuseed has 10 locations in Australia, Europe, North America, and South America, including three proprietary innovation centers, more than 400 employees, and sales in more than 30 countries. Nuseed is the seed technologies platform of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF). Learn more at nuseed.com.

