Copperhaven by Toll Brothers, a New Luxury Home Community, is Coming Soon to West Jordan, Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Copperhaven by Toll Brothers , is coming soon to West Jordan, Utah. The interest list is forming, and sales are expected to begin in Spring 2024.







Located in the growing west side of West Jordan, Copperhaven by Toll Brothers will include 21 thoughtfully designed homes, offering mountain vistas and access to nearby amenities, including a park with a splash pad, pickleball courts, baseball fields, skate park, and mountain bike pump track.

Home buyers at Copperhaven can choose from a selection of three luxury home designs featuring farmhouse, modern, and prairie architectural styles ranging from approximately 4,000 to 5,000+ square feet. Homes will be priced from the mid-$900,000s and will include 3 to 8 bedrooms, 2 to 7 bathrooms, finished basements, and indoor/outdoor living features. With spacious floor plans catering to comfort and functionality, Copperhaven by Toll Brothers provides an ideal retreat.





"Copperhaven by Toll Brothers will represent luxury living at its finest in West Jordan,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “We're excited to introduce this exclusive enclave of homes, offering home buyers unparalleled craftsmanship, breathtaking views, and convenient amenities."

In addition to its picturesque surroundings and upscale amenities, Copperhaven by Toll Brothers offers easy access to Mountain View Corridor and Bangerter Highway, as well as nearby shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreational destinations, ensuring homeowners enjoy a vibrant lifestyle within reach of urban conveniences. The community provides the opportunity for children to attend school in the highly acclaimed Jordan School District.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Salt Lake Metropolitan area include Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain , Denali Estates , The Ridge by Toll Brothers , Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates , Westlake Vistas by Toll Brothers , Toll Brothers at Wildflower , Sycamore Glen by Toll Brothers and a new community coming soon, Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge .

For more information on Copperhaven and Toll Brothers communities throughout Utah, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Utah .





