Standard BioTools Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Achieved FY2023 core financial objectives, delivering substantial ongoing reductions in expenses and cash burn while expanding revenue and gross margins



Completed merger with SomaLogic, activating strategy to build scaled leader in life sciences tools and services



Combined pro forma revenue for FY2023 totaled $192 million and fortified balance sheet with $565 million in combined pro forma cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments at December 31, 20231



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LAB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Standard BioTools Stand-Alone 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Selected Financial Results2

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Revenue $ 28.2 $ 106.3 GAAP gross margin 47.4 % 47.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 59.6 % 60.1 % Operating expenses $ 34.7 $ 127.1 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 24.3 $ 98.6 Operating loss $ (21.4 ) $ (76.6 ) Net loss $ (19.8 ) $ (74.7 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (7.5 ) $ (34.7 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 115.7 Combined pro forma cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments3 $ 565.3

"In our first full year of operational execution, the Standard BioTools team hit our major target of standardizing the core business units and instilling SBS business systems throughout the organization. We also did so in one of the more challenging economic environments I’ve seen in life sciences over the last 20 years,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. "We have now assembled a team of seasoned operators, executing with a laser-focus on operational discipline, behind a clear strategy to bring together unique technologies under one roof. We believe this team is well positioned to achieve scale and profitability. The team has confirmed its capabilities through the ongoing reduction of expenses and cash consumption, while at the same time returning a declining business back to growth.”

Standard BioTools Financial Highlights Compared to 2022

Total revenue increased 9% in fiscal year 2023 and 4% in the fourth quarter;

Instrument sales grew 46% in fiscal year 2023 and 44% in the fourth quarter;

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 900 basis points to 60.1% in fiscal year 2023 and 630 basis points to 59.6% in the fourth quarter;

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined $20 million, or 17%, in fiscal year 2023 and $1 million, or 5% in the fourth quarter;

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss improved $34 million in fiscal year 2023 and over $3 million in the fourth quarter; and

Operating cash use declined $47 million, or 53%, in fiscal 2023 and $6 million, or 32%, in the fourth quarter.

On a combined pro forma basis, after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic”), total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was approximately $192 million, and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2023 were approximately $565 million.

Egholm added, “With the recent closing of the merger with SomaLogic, we have moved into the next phase of the growth strategy. I am delighted to report that the merger integration process is well underway. We are building significant momentum and are excited to capitalize on technological and commercial potential while accelerating the collective path to profitability. We are also continuing to identify new partners with emerging technologies and businesses where together we can scale their operations, diversify our collective revenue, and empower our customers to do amazing research. We believe the best is yet to come for Standard BioTools and SomaLogic – we are better together.”

A reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Outlook for 2024

For fiscal year 2024, the combined Company expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $205 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance; expectations, operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; the potential to realize the expected benefits following the merger of the Company and SomaLogic; and the Company’s revenue outlook for the full year 2024. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger; risks that the anticipated benefits of the merger or other commercial opportunities may otherwise not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from our restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels it expects; possible restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; restructuring activities, including the Company’s subleasing plans, customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC today, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Hyperion, Hyperion XTi, XTi, and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

__________________

1 Reflects (i) pro forma combined revenue of the Company and SomaLogic, including SomaLogic’s unaudited 2023 revenue of $86.1 million and (ii) pro forma combined cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023, including SomaLogic’s unaudited cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $449.8 million as of December 31, 2023, in each case after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, which closed on January 5, 2024.

2 Unless otherwise noted financial results include only the Standard BioTools legacy business in 2023, and exclude the results of SomaLogic, which became part of Standard BioTools on January 5, 2024 and will be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

3 Reflects pro forma combined cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023, including SomaLogic’s unaudited cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $449.8 million as of December 31, 2023, after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, which closed on January 5, 2024.

