Standard BioTools Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Achieved FY2023 core financial objectives, delivering substantial ongoing reductions in expenses and cash burn while expanding revenue and gross margins
  • Completed merger with SomaLogic, activating strategy to build scaled leader in life sciences tools and services
  • Combined pro forma revenue for FY2023 totaled $192 million and fortified balance sheet with $565 million in combined pro forma cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments at December 31, 20231

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LAB) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Standard BioTools Stand-Alone 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Selected Financial Results2

 Quarter Ended Year Ended 
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023
Revenue$28.2  $106.3 
GAAP gross margin 47.4%  47.4%
Non-GAAP gross margin 59.6%  60.1%
Operating expenses$34.7  $127.1 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$24.3  $98.6 
Operating loss$(21.4) $(76.6)
Net loss$(19.8) $(74.7)
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA$(7.5) $(34.7)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments    $115.7 
Combined pro forma cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments3    $565.3 
        

"In our first full year of operational execution, the Standard BioTools team hit our major target of standardizing the core business units and instilling SBS business systems throughout the organization. We also did so in one of the more challenging economic environments I’ve seen in life sciences over the last 20 years,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. "We have now assembled a team of seasoned operators, executing with a laser-focus on operational discipline, behind a clear strategy to bring together unique technologies under one roof. We believe this team is well positioned to achieve scale and profitability. The team has confirmed its capabilities through the ongoing reduction of expenses and cash consumption, while at the same time returning a declining business back to growth.”

Standard BioTools Financial Highlights Compared to 2022

  • Total revenue increased 9% in fiscal year 2023 and 4% in the fourth quarter;
  • Instrument sales grew 46% in fiscal year 2023 and 44% in the fourth quarter;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 900 basis points to 60.1% in fiscal year 2023 and 630 basis points to 59.6% in the fourth quarter;
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses declined $20 million, or 17%, in fiscal year 2023 and $1 million, or 5% in the fourth quarter;
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss improved $34 million in fiscal year 2023 and over $3 million in the fourth quarter; and
  • Operating cash use declined $47 million, or 53%, in fiscal 2023 and $6 million, or 32%, in the fourth quarter.

On a combined pro forma basis, after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic”), total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was approximately $192 million, and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2023 were approximately $565 million.

Egholm added, “With the recent closing of the merger with SomaLogic, we have moved into the next phase of the growth strategy. I am delighted to report that the merger integration process is well underway. We are building significant momentum and are excited to capitalize on technological and commercial potential while accelerating the collective path to profitability. We are also continuing to identify new partners with emerging technologies and businesses where together we can scale their operations, diversify our collective revenue, and empower our customers to do amazing research. We believe the best is yet to come for Standard BioTools and SomaLogic – we are better together.”

A reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial schedules that are part of this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Outlook for 2024

For fiscal year 2024, the combined Company expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $205 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance; expectations, operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; the potential to realize the expected benefits following the merger of the Company and SomaLogic; and the Company’s revenue outlook for the full year 2024. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger; risks that the anticipated benefits of the merger or other commercial opportunities may otherwise not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from our restructuring, including the anticipated decrease in operational expenses, at the levels it expects; possible restructuring and transition-related disruption, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; restructuring activities, including the Company’s subleasing plans, customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC today, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. 

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Hyperion, Hyperion XTi, XTi, and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate Twitter account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

1 Reflects (i) pro forma combined revenue of the Company and SomaLogic, including SomaLogic’s unaudited 2023 revenue of $86.1 million and (ii) pro forma combined cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023, including SomaLogic’s unaudited cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $449.8 million as of December 31, 2023, in each case after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, which closed on January 5, 2024.
2 Unless otherwise noted financial results include only the Standard BioTools legacy business in 2023, and exclude the results of SomaLogic, which became part of Standard BioTools on January 5, 2024 and will be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
3 Reflects pro forma combined cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023, including SomaLogic’s unaudited cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $449.8 million as of December 31, 2023, after giving effect to the merger with SomaLogic, which closed on January 5, 2024.

 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
  (Unaudited)    
Revenue:        
Product revenue $21,384  $20,919  $79,198  $72,454 
Service and other revenue  6,804   6,102   27,142   25,494 
Total revenue  28,188   27,021   106,340   97,948 
Cost of revenue:        
Cost of product revenue  11,666   13,387   44,942   52,555 
Cost of service and other revenue  3,165   2,467   10,948   8,342 
Total cost of revenue  14,831   15,854   55,890   60,897 
Gross profit  13,357   11,167   50,450   37,051 
Operating expenses:        
Research and development  6,909   7,425   25,948   37,382 
Selling, general and administrative  21,354   20,224   87,541   102,285 
Restructuring and related charges  1,661   4,630   7,076   9,732 
Transaction-related expenses  4,819      6,485   3,857 
Total operating expenses  34,743   32,279   127,050   153,256 
Loss from operations  (21,386)  (21,112)  (76,600)  (116,205)
Interest expense  (1,098)  (1,190)  (4,567)  (4,331)
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock           (60,081)
Loss on Bridge Loans           (13,719)
Other income (expense), net  2,546   1,527   6,963   1,408 
Loss before income taxes  (19,938)  (20,775)  (74,204)  (192,928)
Income tax benefit (expense)  162   (70)  (452)  2,830 
Net loss $(19,776) $(20,845) $(74,656) $(190,098)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.25) $(0.26) $(0.94) $(2.43)
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted  79,729   79,434   79,160   78,305 

 

 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
  December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $51,704  $81,309 
Short-term investments  63,191   84,475 
Accounts receivable, net  19,660   17,280 
Inventories, net  20,533   21,473 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,127   4,278 
Total current assets  158,215   208,815 
Property and equipment, net  24,187   25,652 
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net  30,663   33,883 
Other non-current assets  2,285   3,109 
Developed technology, net  1,400   12,600 
Goodwill  106,317   106,251 
Total assets $323,067  $390,310 
     
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $9,236  $7,914 
Accrued compensation and related benefits  11,867   9,153 
Operating lease liabilities, current  4,323   3,682 
Deferred revenue, current  11,607   10,792 
Deferred grant income, current  3,612   3,644 
Other accrued liabilities  9,152   6,175 
Term loan, current  5,000   2,083 
Convertible notes, current  54,530    
Total current liabilities  109,327   43,443 
Convertible notes, non-current  569   54,615 
Term loan, non-current  3,414   8,194 
Deferred tax liability  841   1,055 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  30,374   34,081 
Deferred revenue, non-current  3,520   3,816 
Deferred grant income, non-current  10,755   14,359 
Other non-current liabilities  1,065   961 
Total liabilities  159,865   160,524 
Mezzanine equity:    
Redeemable preferred stock  311,253   311,253 
Total stockholders’ deficit  (148,051)  (81,467)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit $323,067  $390,310 


 
 STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023 2022
Operating activities    
Net loss $(74,656) $(190,098)
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock     60,081 
Loss on bridge loans     13,719 
Stock-based compensation expense  13,123   14,880 
Amortization of developed technology  11,200   11,528 
Depreciation and amortization  3,980   3,499 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory  1,496   7,874 
Impairment of InstruNor developed technology intangible     3,526 
Amortization of debt discounts, premiums and issuance costs  770   830 
Other non-cash items  (987)  273 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net  1,787   (15,482)
Net cash used in operating activities  (43,287)  (89,370)
     
Investing activities    
Purchases of short-term investments  (94,896)  (137,302)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments  117,964   53,000 
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,831)  (3,825)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  20,237   (88,127)
     
Financing activities    
Proceeds from bridge loans     25,000 
Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock     225,000 
Repayment of term loan and advances under revolving credit facility  (2,083)  (6,838)
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs     (12,547)
Repurchase of common stock  (5,414)  (563)
Proceeds from ESPP stock issuance  827   917 
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other  (139)  (211)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (6,809)  230,758 
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents  34   (404)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (29,825)  52,857 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  82,324   29,467 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $52,499  $82,324 
     
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:    
Cash and cash equivalents $51,704  $81,309 
Restricted cash  795   1,015 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $52,499  $82,324 

 

 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
GAAP gross profit $13,357  $11,167  $50,450  $37,051 
Amortization of developed technology  2,800   2,800   11,200   11,208 
Depreciation and amortization  482   297   1,473   1,245 
Stock-based compensation expense  163   133   811   592 
Non-GAAP gross profit $16,802  $14,397  $63,934  $50,096 
         
GAAP gross margin percentage  47.4%  41.3%  47.4%  37.8%
Amortization of developed technology  9.9%  10.4%  10.5%  11.4%
Depreciation and amortization  1.7%  1.1%  1.4%  1.3%
Stock-based compensation expense  0.6%  0.5%  0.8%  0.6%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage  59.6%  53.3%  60.1%  51.1%


 
STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
GAAP operating expenses $34,743  $32,279  $127,050  $153,256 
Restructuring and related charges  (1,661)  (4,630)  (7,076)  (9,732)
Transaction-related expenses  (4,819)     (6,485)  (3,857)
Stock-based compensation expense  (3,312)  (1,548)  (12,312)  (14,288)
Depreciation and amortization  (624)  (523)  (2,507)  (2,575)
Impairment of intangible assets           (3,526)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     (100)  (73)  (312)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $24,327  $25,478  $98,597  $118,966 
         
GAAP R&D operating expenses $6,909  $7,425  $25,948  $37,382 
Stock-based compensation expense  (430)  (467)  (1,671)  (2,481)
Depreciation and amortization  (125)  (150)  (526)  (954)
Impairment of intangible assets           (3,526)
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses $6,354  $6,808  $23,751  $30,421 
         
GAAP SG&A operating expenses $21,354  $20,224  $87,541  $102,285 
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,882)  (1,081)  (10,641)  (11,807)
Depreciation and amortization  (499)  (373)  (1,981)  (1,621)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     (100)  (73)  (312)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses $17,973  $18,670  $74,846  $88,545 


 
 STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
GAAP net loss $(19,776) $(20,845) $(74,656) $(190,098)
Income tax expense (benefit)  (162)  70   452   (2,830)
Interest expense  1,098   1,190   4,567   4,331 
Amortization of developed technology  2,800   2,800   11,200   11,528 
Depreciation and amortization  1,106   819   3,980   3,499 
Restructuring and related charges  1,661   4,630   7,076   9,732 
Transaction-related expenses  4,819      6,485   3,857 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,475   1,681   13,123   14,880 
Impairment of intangible assets           3,526 
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock           60,081 
Loss on bridge loans           13,719 
Other non-operating expense (income)  (2,546)  (1,527)  (6,963)  (1,408)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     100   73   312 
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(7,525) $(11,082) $(34,663) $(68,871)

 

CALCULATION OF OPERATING CASH USE
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Net cash used in operating activities (1) $(14,061) $(19,181) $(43,287) $(89,370)
Purchases of property and equipment  (78)  (755)  (2,831)  (3,825)
Cash paid for interest  1,648   1,646   3,819   3,493 
Operating cash use $(12,491) $(18,290) $(42,299) $(89,702)
 
(1) Derived from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
         