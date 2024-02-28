Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Updates 

Amtagvi™ (lifileucel) U.S. Launch Fully Underway Following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval as the First and Only One-Time, Individualized T cell Therapy for a Solid Tumor Cancer

Amtagvi Regulatory Submissions on Track in the European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada

Amtagvi Patients Identified at Nearly All of the 30 Authorized Treatment Centers (ATCs), with Approximately 50 ATCs Anticipated to be Ready by the End of May 2024

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a commercial biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and corporate updates.

Frederick Vogt, Ph.D., J.D., Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance, stated, “Throughout 2023, we executed toward our first approval and commercial launch while advancing our pipeline. We are seeing healthy demand and momentum for Amtagvi™ following the recent U.S. FDA approval in advanced melanoma. To expand the launch globally, we plan to submit regulatory dossiers in the European Union in the first half of 2024 and in Canada and the United Kingdom in the second half of 2024. We are also excited about our robust development pipeline across solid tumor cancers. As a fully integrated company, Iovance is well positioned to execute on our regulatory, pipeline, manufacturing, and commercial launch activities to advance our mission to remain the global leader in TIL therapy.”

Recent and Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights and Corporate Updates

Amtagvi™ (lifileucel):

U.S. Approval and Launch Highlights in Advanced Melanoma

The U.S. FDA approved Amtagvi on February 16, 2024, as the first treatment option for advanced melanoma after anti-PD-1 and targeted therapy. Amtagvi is also the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication.

Onboarding is complete at approximately 30 U.S. authorized treatment centers (ATCs) and approximately 50 ATCs are expected to be onboard by the end of May 2024.

The Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) began commercial manufacturing for Amtagvi patients within a week of approval. The iCTC, and a nearby FDA-approved contract manufacturer, are built today for capacity for several thousands of patients annually.

The U.S. launch of Amtagvi, and additional sales of Proleukin ® used with the treatment regimen, are expected to drive significant revenue for Iovance in 2024.

used with the treatment regimen, are expected to drive significant revenue for Iovance in 2024. Since approval, there are at least 20 Amtagvi patients in process, which includes 10 patients already registered in IovanceCares™ with scheduled or pending manufacturing slots.



Launch Expansion into New Markets and Indications

Iovance’s global expansion strategy can more than double the total addressable patient population for Amtagvi in advanced melanoma. Anticipated regulatory submissions include the following: A marketing authorization application (MAA) in the European Union (EU) in the first half of 2024. An MAA in the U.K. and a new drug submission (NDS) in Canada in the second half of 2024. Regulatory submissions in Australia and additional countries with significant populations of advanced melanoma patients in 2025.

The registrational Phase 3 TILVANCE-301 trial is underway to support accelerated and full approvals of Amtagvi in combination with pembrolizumab in frontline advanced melanoma. Global site activation and patient enrollment continue with strong momentum in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, and additional countries. Following the U.S. FDA’s recent accelerated approval of Amtagvi in post-anti-PD-1 advanced melanoma, TILVANCE-301 is the confirmatory trial to support full approval in this initial indication. An updated data cut for Cohort 1A of the IOV-COM-202 trial, in a presentation on the efficacy and safety of lifileucel and pembrolizumab in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor-naive advanced melanoma, is planned for a medical meeting this year and is supportive of the rationale for TILVANCE-301.



Manufacturing Highlights

More than 700 patients have been treated with Iovance TIL therapy manufactured using proprietary Iovance processes as of December 31, 2023.

Capacity expansion is underway at iCTC to supply TIL cell therapies for more than 5,000 patients annually in the next few years.

Iovance TIL Therapy Clinical Pipeline Highlights

Enrollment in the registrational cohorts in the Phase 2 Trial IOV-LUN-202 in post-anti-PD-1 NSCLC is estimated to complete in 2025. Iovance is working collaboratively with the U.S. FDA to resume new patient enrollment in IOV-LUN-202 following the partial clinical hold for new patients on December 22, 2023.

A Phase 2 study in endometrial cancer in mismatch repair (MMR) deficient and MMR proficient patient populations is on track to commence in the first half of 2024.

The first in human IOV-GM1-201 trial is investigating PD-1 inactivated TIL therapy (IOV-4001) in previously treated advanced melanoma and NSCLC.



Corporate Updates

As of February 22, 2024, Iovance’s unaudited cash position is approximately $485.2 million, which includes net proceeds of approximately $197.1 million from a follow-on equity financing in February of 2024. The current cash position and anticipated revenue from Amtagvi and Proleukin are expected to be sufficient to fund current and planned operations well into the second half of 2025.

Iovance currently owns more than 60 granted or allowed U.S. and international patents for TIL compositions and methods of treatment and manufacturing in a broad range of cancers, with Gen 2 patent rights expected to provide exclusivity into 2038 and additional patent rights expected to provide exclusivity into 2042. More information on Iovance’s patent portfolio is available on the Intellectual Property page on www.iovance.com .

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Iovance had $346.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, investments and restricted cash at December 31, 2023, compared to $478.3 million at December 31, 2022. With the net proceeds of approximately $197.1 million raised in the February 2024 follow-on stock offering and anticipated revenue from Amtagvi and Proleukin, the cash position is expected to be sufficient to fund current and planned operations well into the second half of 2025.

Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $116.4 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to a net loss of $105.3 million, or $0.64 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $444.0 million, or $1.89 per share, compared to a net loss of $395.9 million, or $2.49 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of the Proleukin transaction.

Revenue for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, was $0.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively, and comprised of product sales following the Proleukin® acquisition in May 2023. There was no revenue for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Cost of sales for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, was $4.4 million and $10.8 million, respectively, and comprised of cost of inventory associated with sales of Proleukin® as well as $3.9 million and $9.7 million, respectively, of non-cash amortization expenses of the acquired intangible asset for developed technology. There was no cost of revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Research and development expenses were $87.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $6.9 million compared to $80.6 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022. Research and development expenses were $344.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $49.3 million compared to $294.8 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022.

The increases in research and development expenses in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023, over the prior year periods were primarily attributable to increases in headcount and related costs to support internal manufacturing and clinical development activities, manufacturing costs to support increased production and commercial manufacturing readiness, clinical trial costs driven primarily by the initiation of our Phase 3 TILVANCE-301 clinical trial, and facility and related costs to expand manufacturing capacity.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $29.9 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $3.4 million compared to $26.5 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $106.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.8 million compared to $104.1 million for the same period ended December 31, 2022.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to prior year periods was primarily attributable to increases in headcount and related costs to support the growth in the overall business and related corporate infrastructure, professional fees and travel costs, including costs associated with Proleukin® integration. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expenses, legal and other costs. For additional information, please see the Company’s Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet and Statement of Operations below.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer. We are pioneering a transformational approach to cure cancer by harnessing the human immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells in each patient. The Iovance TIL platform has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors. Iovance’s Amtagvi™ is the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication. We are committed to continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, that may extend and improve life for patients with cancer. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com.

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments $ 279,867 $ 471,845 Restricted cash 66,430 6,430 Total assets 780,351 663,982 Stockholders' equity 584,613 499,638





Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share information) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023

(unaudited) 2022

(unaudited) 2023 2022 Revenue Product revenue $ 482 $ — $ 1,189 $ — Total revenue 482 — 1,189 — Costs and expenses* Cost of sales $ 4,365 $ — $ 10,755 $ — Research and development 87,470 80,573 344,077 294,781 Selling, general and administrative 29,903 26,463 106,916 104,097 Total costs and expenses 121,738 107,036 461,748 398,878 Loss from operations (121,256 ) (107,036 ) (460,559 ) (398,878 ) Other income Interest income, net 3,118 1,717 13,043 2,985 Net Loss before income taxes $ (118,138 ) $ (105,319 ) $ (447,516 ) $ (395,893 ) Income tax benefit 1,759 — 3,479 — Net Loss $ (116,379 ) $ (105,319 ) $ (444,037 ) $ (395,893 ) Net Loss Per Share of Common Stock, Basic and Diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (2.49 ) Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Basic and Diluted 255,951 164,765 235,131 159,259 *Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 7,890 $ 11,379 $ 34,926 $ 50,242 Selling, general and administrative 6,509 8,130 27,699 33,780 Total stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses $ 14,399 $ 19,509 $ 62,625 $ 84,022

