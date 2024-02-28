Kiromic BioPharma to Present at the OTC Markets’ Virtual Life Science Investor Forum on March 7th

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”) announces that Chief Executive Officer Pietro Bersani, Chief Financial Officer Brian Hungerford and Chief Scientific Officer and Interim Operations Officer Leonardo Mirandola, Ph.D., will participate in the OTC Markets’ Life Science Investor Forum in a Fireside Chat format, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 7th, 2024.



Date: March 7, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Link: https://bit.ly/3OM3m93

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 7, 2024

This will be a live, interactive event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will also be available after the event.

Investors are invited to pre-register and run a system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. For more information, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 target discovery engine to develop and commercialize cell therapies focusing on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid tumors. Kiromic’s DIAMOND® AI is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Kiromic BioPharma

Linda Phelan Dyson, MPH

Global Head, Corporate Communications

ldyson@kiromic.com

281-468-7683

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

tpatel@lhai.com

212-201-6614

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com