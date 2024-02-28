Aecon partnership executes contract to advance in-water works design for the Contrecœur Terminal Expansion project in Québec





TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon”) announced today that Contrecoeur Terminal Constructors General Partnership, comprised of Aecon (40%) and Pomerleau (60%), has executed a contract with the Montréal Port Authority (“MPA”) for the Contrecœur Terminal Expansion project in-water works under a Progressive Design-Build approach.



The collaborative agreement covers a 12-month development phase to finalize the design, estimated schedule and cost of this phase of the project, delivered under a Progressive Design-Build approach. The scope of in-water works following the development phase includes dredging, the construction of dock infrastructure, quay walls, return walls, and auxiliary works.

“The in-water works are an important component of delivering the new Contrecœur terminal – providing increased capacity to the largest container port in Eastern Canada and supporting continued economic growth in Québec and Canada,” said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. “We look forward to bringing our experience working under collaborative delivery models and building complex civil infrastructure to deliver this vital project with our client and partner.”

The Contrecœur terminal is a diversified transshipment centre served by some of the largest shipping lines in the world – connecting to major rail networks and highways and helping to meet the needs of domestic and international importers, exporters and consumers.

Further information about the project is available on the MPA website.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – “Risk Factors” in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on September 30, 2023 MD&A and in the 2022 Annual MD&A dated February 28, 2023 and available through SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

