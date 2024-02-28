GraniteShares Announces Forward Split of NVDL and FBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares has announced it will execute forward share splits for two of its ETFs. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of these splits.



Forward splits will be executed on GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF.

After the close of the markets on March 12, 2024 (the “Payable Date”), each Fund will effect a forward split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Forward Split Ratio Approximate increase in total number of outstanding shares GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL 38747R827 6 for 1 500 % GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF FBL 38747R843 5 for 1 400 %





As a result of these share splits, shareholders of each Fund will receive six or five, as applicable, shares for each share held of the applicable Fund as indicated in the table above. Accordingly, the number of each Fund’s issued and outstanding shares will increase by the approximate percentage indicated above.

The tickers and CUSIPs will not be affected by the transactions.

All share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of the NASDAQ Stock Market. (the “NASDAQ”) on March 11, 2024 (the “Record Date”), payable after the close of the NASDAQ on the Payable Date. Shares of the Funds will begin trading on the NASDAQ on a split-adjusted basis on March 13, 2024 (the “Ex-Date”). On the Ex-Date, the opening market value of each Fund’s issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder’s investment value, will not be affected by the share split. However, the per share net asset value (“NAV”) and opening market price on the Ex-Date will be approximately one-sixth or one- fifth, as applicable, for the Funds. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical six-for-one or five-for-one split on a shareholder’s investment.

6-for-1 forward split

Period # of shares owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 10 US$ 60 US$ 600 Post-Split 60 US$ 10 US$ 600





5-for-1 forward split

Period # of shares owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 10 US$ 50 US$ 500 Post-Split 50 US$ 10 US$ 500





About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City.

GraniteShares current ETF offering is presented below:

ETF NAME TICKER UNDERLYING STOCK MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF AMDS AMD 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL NVIDIA 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF NVD NVIDIA 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla 0.99%/1.15 % GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSLR Tesla 1.30%/1.50 % GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF TSDD Tesla 1.30%/1.50 %





ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR Gold 0.17 % GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF COMB Broad Commodities 0.25 % GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF HIPS High Income 0.70%/3.19 % GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM Platinum 0.50 % GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF DRUP U.S. Large Cap 0.60 %





