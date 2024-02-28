NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) today hosted the nonprofit Merging Vets and Players (MVP) for an event at its Newport News Shipbuilding division.



Merging Vets and Players, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was formed to address the challenges that service members and former professional athletes face in transition to new mission, meaning and purpose once the uniform comes off.

Wednesday’s event at The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School brought together 150 active-duty sailors currently assigned to commands at NNS for a day of physical fitness and learning, with a focus on holistic wellbeing and leadership. NNS apprentices helped facilitate the workout portion and participants heard from Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, director, Navy Culture and Force Resilience Office, N17, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations; and Nate Boyer, former Army Green Beret and Seattle Seahawks player, who is the co-founder of MVP.

The event was a collaboration between NNS, MVP and The Hampton Roads Workforce Council, and it included a lunch sponsored by Walmart.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-merging-vets-players-event-at-newport-news-shipbuilding .

“We were honored to host this important Merging Vets and Players event at NNS,” said Dr. Latitia McCane, director of education at The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. “With veterans making up more than 17% of the HII workforce, we understand the challenges our service members face when transitioning from active duty, and we remain committed to ensuring the wellbeing of everyone involved in our critical national security mission.”

“We're deeply honored to continue our commitment to those who selflessly contribute to our nation's greatness, equipping them with essential resources for success before, during, and after their service,” Boyer said. “This event underscores the power of unity in building a more robust, resilient community."

“It was a privilege to attend the Merging Vets and Players event at Newport News Shipbuilding and share the stage with an expert like Nate Boyer,” Mietus said. “Leaders at all levels must establish and sustain a dialogue with their People that includes holistic well-being, the strength and resilience of their Mind, Body, and Spirit.”

“Beyond existing programs, I see the Navy's strength and future in nurturing well-rounded individuals who prioritize both mental and physical health,” said Shawn Avery, Hampton Roads Workforce Council CEO & president. “Events like this, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving, equip sailors and veterans with valuable tools to navigate personal challenges and build resilience.”

To learn more about Merging Vets and Players, please visit https://vetsandplayers.org/ .

