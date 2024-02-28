European Energy A/S: Notice to convene ordinary general meeting

Company announcement 7/2024 (28.02.2024)
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby convenes an ordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held on:
Thursday 14 March 2024 at 09:30 CET at the address of the Company, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, 2860 Søborg, Denmark and electronically on Teams
Agenda:
- Election of Chair of the Annual General Meeting.
- Report on the activities of the Company.
- Presentation of the annual report with the auditors’ report for approval and discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.
- Resolution on the appropriation of profit or treatment of loss according to the approved annual report.
- Election of members to the Board of Directors.
- Decision regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024.
- Amendments to the article of association.
- Election of Auditor(s).
- AOB.
Attachment