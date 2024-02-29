Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice Scheduling Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings and announcing Dividend Distribution Proposal

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Bank”) today announced that its Board of Directors has agreed, in its ordinary meeting held on this same date, to summon to an Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, on April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at Avenida Presidente Riesco 5537, 3rd floor, Las Condes, Santiago, in order to hear and decide on the matters within its competence.



On this regard, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting the distribution of 30% of the distributable net income for the fiscal year 2023, which represents an aggregate amount of $106,466,050,151, payable to the holders of the 216,340,749 validly issued shares of the Bank, and, therefore, if approved, distribute a dividend of $492.122037309763 per share. In addition, it will be proposed to the Shareholders Meeting to retain the remaining 70% of the profits.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Itaú Chile has agreed to summon an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held immediately following the aforementioned Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, in order to formally cancel the 6,556 backup shares that remained issued since May 26, 2023, as a result of the completion of the exchange of shares that took place among the Bank’s shareholders due to the Reverse Stock Split agreed upon at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank, held on January 19, 2023 and which was approved by the Commission for the Financial Market through Resolution No. 2215 of March 28, 2023.

Finally, notices of summons to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, with the respective matters to be discussed, will be published at the times provided for by the applicable legislation.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

