Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

| Source: Inbank Inbank

In 2023, Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 10.2 million euros. The return on equity in 2023 was 9%.

  • The consolidated net profit for 2023 increased by 5% year-on-year to 10.2 million euros excluding the extraordinary profit of 11.4 million euros from the sale of Inbank’s 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS in 2022.
  • Inbank’s loan and rental portfolio reached 1.03 billion euros increasing 26% year-on-year while the deposit portfolio grew 30% and reached 1.08 billion euros at year end. At the end of 2023, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.3 billion euros growing 29% year-on-year.
  • The total net income for 2023 was 60.2 million euros increasing by 17% year-on-year and operating expenses increased by 22% to 36.9 million euros.
  • In 2023, sales volumes grew in all markets and product groups. The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for 2023 was 688 million euros increasing 19% year-on-year. 
  • In terms of product segments, 2023 was a breakthrough year for car financing with GMV growing by 74% to 159 million euros. Rental services including car rental grew by 44% to 59.8 million euros. The GMV of merchant solutions reached 285.2 million euros, growing by 3% year-on-year. Green finance volumes made a good recovery in 2023 by growing 20% to 95.9 million euros. Direct lending volumes remained quite stable with growth of 2% to 87.8 million euros. 
  • Despite high inflation and economic downturn, our credit quality has remained strong. The impairment losses to the average credit portfolio were 1.6%. 
  • By the end of 2023, Inbank had 892,000 active customer contracts and 5,400 active retail partners.

Results for Q4 2023

  • The net profit for Q4 increased 30% year-on-year to 2.8 million euros. The quarterly return on equity was 9.4%. 
  • The total net income for Q4 was 16.2 million euros increasing by 21% year-on-year and operating expenses for Q4 increased by 13% to 9.7 million euros.
  • The GMV for Q4 was 167 million euros, increasing 14% year-on-year. 
  • In terms of product segments, green finance sales were 21.4 million euros, which is a 12% increase compared to a year ago. Car financing showed very strong growth in Q4, with sales increasing by 82% year-on-year to 39.7 million euros. In addition, rental services grew 54% to 15.5 million euros. At the same time, direct lending experienced a 4% decrease, totaling 19.1 million euros, while merchant solutions sales saw a 5% decline, amounting to 70.9 million euros.
  • In Q4, Inbank’s impairment losses were 1.4% of the credit portfolio.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

"Despite facing ongoing headwinds from high interest rates and economic downturn, Inbank ended a challenging year with a strong quarter and a solid annual profit of 10.2 million euros. 

In 2023, sales volumes grew in all markets and product groups despite a challenging macro and interest rate environment. Still, we observed a slight slowdown in Q4 sales, coinciding with a weakening of consumer confidence and retail sales. In the Baltics, Inbank remained a market leader and continues to benefit from a strong merchant network in all markets.

In 2023, Inbank remained committed to investing in product development and successfully launched an innovative rental service for electronics in Estonia and Latvia, and signed a cooperation agreement with Apple premium reseller iDeal. We anticipate extending our partnership with Apple and other electronics retailers to additional markets in 2024.

To sustain rapid growth and pursue new development opportunities, we consistently raise fresh capital. At the end of October, we issued 12 million euros worth of new shares to shareholders, employees and new investors. We ended the year issuing 8 million euros of subordinated bonds with an interest rate of 9%. The issue was oversubscribed 7.6 times, which once again confirms investor confidence in Inbank's business model and growth plans is strong. In 2023 we raised a total of 31 million euros of fresh capital to support Inbank’s product focused international growth. 

We're pleased with our performance in Q4 and 2023. Despite facing some external headwinds, we grew our business, strengthened our capital base and expanded our product and technology team. We also launched a refreshed brand and laid a strong foundation for our business in Czechia. While market conditions remain challenging, we see some positive trends for Inbank emerging in 2024."

Key financial indicators as of 31.12.2023 and for Q4

Total assets EUR 1.3 billion
Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.03 billion
Deposit portfolio EUR 1.08 billion
Total equity EUR 124.1 million
Net profit EUR 2.8 million
Return on equity 9.4%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

 Q4 2023Q4 2022 restated12 months 202312 months 2022 restated
Interest income based on EIR27 24920 30098 72368 204
Interest expense−12 841−7 583−45 331−20 152
Net interest income14 40812 71753 39248 052
     
Fee and commission income114120473387
Fee and commission expenses−1 137−962−4 199−3 275
Net fee and commission income/expenses−1 023−842−3 726−2 888
     
Income from rental services6 8695 15423 90518 152
Sale of assets previously rented to customers3 5712 82714 1559 928
Other operating income220122769541
Cost of rental services−4 808−4 112−15 896−13 317
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers−3 303−2 558−12 556−8 363
Net operating income/expenses2 5491 43310 3776 941
     
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value−9023−1432
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses3411128−780
Net gain/losses from financial items25124114−748
     
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses16 18513 33260 15751 357
     
Personnel expenses−4 476−3 801−16 628−13 822
Marketing expenses−848−1 071−3 266−3 350
Administrative expenses−2 960−2 549−11 033−8 675
Depreciations, amortization−1 406−1 186−6 007−4 472
Total operating expenses−9 690−8 607−36 934−30 319
     
Share of profit from associates−72−1125011 419
Impairment losses on loans and advances−3 235−2 460−13 203−11 170
Profit before income tax3 1882 25410 27021 287
     
Income tax−412−120−68−196
Profit for the period2 7762 13410 20221 091
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss    
Currency translation differences−403−268−415−2
Total comprehensive income for the period2 3731 8669 78721 089


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

 31.12.202331.12.2022 restated31.12.2021 restated
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents172 921130 88987 419
Mandatory reserves at central banks21 02014 4467 904
Investments in debt securities33 5818 4157 684
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss79370
Loans and advances942 056755 100604 848
Investments in associates1411 065774
Assets classified as held for sale004 203
Other financial assets5 2683 3872 151
Tangible assets75 20648 53319 147
Right of use assets26 71623 24725 231
Intangible assets30 90626 24922 423
Other assets8 1855 9612 769
Deferred tax assets4 5053 1662 401
Total assets1 320 5841 020 495786 954
    
Liabilities   
Customer deposits1 081 566828 894617 857
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss5000
Other financial liabilities60 92755 24049 188
Current tax liability3110284
Deferred tax liability204187125
Other liabilities3 6913 6803 296
Subordinated debt securities49 74530 57037 187
Total liabilities1 196 494918 571707 937
    
Equity   
Share capital1 0861 026997
Share premium43 56331 85530 436
Statutory reserve10310096
Other reserves1 5431 4211 625
Retained earnings77 79567 52245 863
Total equity124 090101 92479 017
    
Total liabilities and equity1 320 5841 020 495786 954


Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400 merchants, Inbank has 892,000 active contracts and collects deposits across 8 European markets. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva
AS Inbank
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

Attachment


Attachments

Inbank_Interim_Report_2023_Q4