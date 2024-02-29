AB KN Energies holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the twelve months of 2023

On the 29th of February 2024 at 9:00 (EET) AB KN Energies holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas who will introduce the Group’s financial results for the twelve months of 2023 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772





Attachment