Unaudited financial results of VILVI GROUP for the 12 months of 2023

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of VILVI GROUP for 12 months of 2023 amounted to 212.2 million EUR – 9.3% decreased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2022 amounted to 234.1 million EUR).

The net profit of group for 12 months of 2023 was 14.6 million EUR (the net profit for 2022 was 12.7 milion EUR).

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of VILVI GROUP for 12 months of 2023.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and Finance Director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

