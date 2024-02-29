Theta Capital launches Theta Blockchain Ventures IV to capitalize on generational investment opportunity in blockchain infrastructure

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital, the leading global investor in blockchain venture capital funds, has launched its fourth Theta Blockchain Ventures vehicle to invest in core blockchain infrastructure at the earliest stages.



Theta Blockchain Ventures IV is a continuation of Theta’s fund of funds program investing in crypto-native VCs. The firm has deployed over $650m to date and has backed many leading companies and protocols from the earliest stages through its wide network of specialized VC firms. Through its series of blockchain venture funds, Theta has been capturing exposure to over 80% of the leading crypto projects, all from an early stage.

Ruud Smets, CIO, Theta Capital, said, “We have turned the corner on the 2022/2023 crypto winter and are at the start of the industry’s fifth price-innovation cycle. We think there is a generational investment opportunity available now to invest in the future of blockchain infrastructure.”

The first close of the fund will be on 1st April 2024. Theta is targeting a total of $200m in commitments with subsequent monthly closings leading up to a an expected final close on July 1st 2024.

The launch of the fund follows Theta’s recent publication of the first such report of its kind on the future of investment in blockchain technology, “The Satellite View”. The report features insights and outlooks from crypto’s leading experts including many of the crypto-native venture funds Theta invests in.

The report argues that “blockchain technology is the foundation enabling the next evolution of the internet. It will propel our financial systems and commerce into the digital age, much as the previous generation of internet protocols revolutionized information and media.”

Theta will be hosting a series of webinars to further elaborate on the investment thesis for Theta Blockchain Ventures IV and the progress of blockchain technology in general. To register, please contact Theta’s IR team.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

