Lotte Månsson is leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board - Nykredit Bank A/S

Lotte Månsson is leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board

Lotte Månsson, Head of Nykredit's Private Wealth Management division and member of Nykredit Bank's Executive Board, has resigned her position effective today as she has accepted a new position outside Nykredit.

Lotte Månsson will also step down as member of the Board of Directors of Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S.

Lotte Månsson joined the Nykredit Group in 2008 and has held the position as Head of Private Wealth Management since 2019.

Pernille Sindby, Group Managing Director of Wealth Management, says:

”I would naturally have preferred that Lotte had continued the strong development and growth that she and our Private Wealth Management division have delivered in recent years. Nonetheless, I am proud that we at Nykredit have the capacity to send talented colleagues on to other senior positions in the financial sector like the one Lotte is standing before. Lotte has been part of Nykredit since 2008, having played a significant role in Wealth Management's impressive growth and our strong position in relation to high-net-worth clients.

For an interim period, Private Wealth Management will be headed by Michael Nordestgaard, Head of Private Banking Elite, and Jesper Thinggaard, Head of Investments.

