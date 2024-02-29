NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

GXO Announces Offer to Acquire Wincanton

Expands GXO’s presence in key strategic growth verticals in the UK, providing a springboard to offer industrial and aerospace services across Europe

Approximately £45m of full annual net run-rate synergies identified

Expected to be immediately accretive to EPS, excluding synergies, and on a pro-forma basis double digit enhancing including full run-rate cost synergies

Provides Wincanton shareholders superior value to the CEVA Logistics final offer

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) (GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced that it has made a cash offer to acquire Wincanton plc (Wincanton) under Part 28 of the U.K. Companies Act 2006 (the Acquisition). Under the terms of the offer, each Wincanton shareholder will be entitled to receive 605 pence in cash for each Wincanton share held.

GXO has received irrevocable undertakings to accept (or to procure the acceptance of) the offer in respect of, in aggregate, 42,395,691 Wincanton shares and representing approximately 34.0% of the issued share capital of Wincanton as at 29 February 2024. The irrevocable undertakings will cease to be binding in certain situations, including where a third party announces a competing offer where the value of the consideration is more than 695 pence per Wincanton share.

The announcement has been issued by GXO through the UK’s Regulatory News Service (RNS) under Rule 2.7 of the UK Takeover Code. The Acquisition remains subject to satisfaction of the conditions set out in the announcement, including regulatory clearances. For the full announcement, a copy of this press release and further information, please visit the dedicated transaction microsite at https://gxo.com/information-regarding-cash-offer-for-wincantonplc.

Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO, said: "Wincanton is a world class business, and we have long been impressed by their high-quality people and diverse customer relationships across key industries. The combination of GXO’s technological capabilities and global reach with Wincanton’s proven expertise in the UK and Ireland markets will enhance our offering for the benefit of both companies’ current and future customers. Our superior offer reflects our conviction in the value of this business and the opportunities the combined company will realize.”

“GXO has a long heritage in the UK and a demonstrated track record of seamlessly integrating businesses in this market. We’re proud that our operations support the growth of UK companies, create high value jobs, and enhance the communities where we operate. As a focused pure play logistics leader, we are committed to investing in superior, differentiated logistics solutions, and we are confident that this combination will generate significant value for our shareholders, customers, and employees alike.”

Strategic Rationale

The GXO Board believes the combination with Wincanton would advance GXO’s position as a global pure-play contract logistics leader and create significant value for all stakeholders in several respects:

Expands GXO’s presence in key strategic growth verticals

The combination will expand GXO’s offering and customer base in a number of growth verticals in the UK, providing GXO with a springboard to offer industrial services across Europe.

GXO has a market-leading service platform for aerospace and defence in the U.S., and the combined company will enhance service for UK customers in that vertical by leveraging GXO’s capabilities and expertise.

Materially enhances service offering for UK and Ireland customers across a broader range of sectors and geographies

This complementary combination will allow new and existing customers to benefit from a broader range of services and capabilities and an expanded global platform.

Wincanton customers will have the opportunity to seamlessly globalize their supply chain operations across the 27 countries where GXO operates.

Improves operations for UK and Ireland customers through advanced technology

GXO prides itself on its technology and automation, and this combination will allow Wincanton customers to enhance the efficiency and resilience of their fulfilment operations through advanced tech deployment.

Financial Rationale

The transaction is expected to create significant value for shareholders:

Provide additional growth opportunities

The complementary service offerings, customer portfolios and footprints will provide additional growth opportunities.

Highly synergistic

The complementary infrastructure and offerings will enable GXO to manage the combined company more efficiently, resulting in greater productivity and lower costs for the benefit of customers.





The GXO board expects the combination will lead to full annual net run-rate synergies of £45m (pre-tax), based on procurement, and other operational overlap that can be realised by the end of the third year of integration; and





As a result, the GXO Board expects the Acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings per share, excluding synergies, with double-digit accretion expected on a pro forma basis following the realization of synergies.

Transaction Terms

The Acquisition provides Wincanton shareholders with a superior value to the CEVA Logistics final offer. The Acquisition represents a premium of approximately:

26% to the increased and final offer price per Wincanton share of 480 pence from CEVA Logistics UK Rose Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CEVA Logistics S.A., itself a subsidiary of CMA CGM S.A. ( CEVA Logistics ) which was announced on 26 February 2024;





) which was announced on 26 February 2024; 104% to the closing price per Wincanton share of 297 pence on 18 January 2024, being the last business day before the commencement of the offer period being the day before the initial CEVA Logistics offer was announced.





About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Advisers

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is acting as legal adviser to GXO, and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz is acting as legal adviser to GXO in connection with debt finance aspects of the transaction.

N.M Rothschild & Sons Limited is acting as lead financial adviser to GXO, and Merrill Lynch International is acting as joint financial adviser and corporate broker to GXO.

