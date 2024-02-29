New number of votes and shares outstanding

Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.

At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden’s articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of February 2024, 1,241,771 Class A shares were converted to 1,241,771 Class C shares.

Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 270,706,159.6. The total number of registered shares in the company is 431,899,108, of which 252,795,832 are Class A shares and 179,103,276 are Class C shares.





Stockholm, February 29, 2024

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00





This information is information that AB Industrivärden is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 29, 2024.

