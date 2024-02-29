Forklift Truck Safety Solution Market Size to Reach Valuation of US$ 22.37 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global forklift truck safety solution market is estimated at a value of US$ 6.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 22.37 billion by 2034-end. The market is witnessing high growth driven by increasing emphasis on workplace safety, stringent regulatory standards, and advancements in technologies.



Telematics systems are gaining prominence, offering insights into forklift movements, usage patterns, and maintenance needs. Data analytics derived from telematics are contributing to informed decision-making and the optimization of fleet management. The market is also experiencing a paradigm shift with the integration of advanced technologies, including IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence), and ML (machine learning), into safety solutions. These technologies provide real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and intelligent responses to enhance overall forklift safety.

Implementation of stringent safety regulations, particularly by occupational health and safety authorities, is fueling sales of forklift truck safety solutions. Several end-use industries are facing increasing pressure to comply with standards, leading to a high demand for safety solutions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 22.37 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 12.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for forklift truck safety solutions is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 12.9% through 2034.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 1.99 billion in 2024.

Germany, with its high focus on precision and quality in manufacturing, is exhibiting high demand for high-performance forklift truck safety solutions.

Sales of forklift truck safety solutions in Japan are forecasted to reach US$ 2.22 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for proximity sensors is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of camera systems are projected to reach US$ 4.34 billion by 2034-end.

“Desire to minimize accidents and associated liabilities in manufacturing facilities is boosting the adoption of advanced forklift truck safety technologies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Crown Equipment Corporation

Rombit

Toyota Material Handling

Kion Group AG

Ubiquicom

Seen Safety Ltd.

Siera.AI

Komatsu Ltd.

Trio Mobil

Doosan Industrial Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Manitou Group

Jungheinrich AG

EP Equipment

Godrej & Boyce (Godrej Material Handling)

Combilift Ltd.

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

Elokon

Linde Material Handling

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.



Competitive Analysis

Leading forklift truck safety solution providers include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Crown Equipment Corporation, Rombit, Toyota Material Handling, and Kion Group AG. Key market players are leveraging strategies such as innovative product development, strategic partnerships, global expansion, and technological advancements to earn more.

Key market players are allocating resources to continuous research and development activities, ensuring that their safety solutions remain at the forefront of technological advancements. This commitment to innovation is allowing them to offer state-of-the-art products.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global forklift truck safety solution market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (proximity sensors, camera systems, safety lighting, speed control systems, driver assist systems, telematics) and end-use industry (manufacturing, warehousing, distribution centers, logistics, ports and shipping, airports), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

