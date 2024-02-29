Solar Encapsulation Market Global Industry Forecast 2018-2028: Trend Towards Bifacial Solar Panels and Lightweight Materials

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Encapsulation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solar Encapsulation Market is experiencing a remarkable ascend in growth and is expected to continue this trajectory, projecting a robust CAGR of 7.71% through 2028. As the quest for clean and sustainable energy solutions intensifies, the market has seen a surge in valuation, reaching USD 3.93 Billion in 2022. Innovative technological advancements, coupled with the increased adoption of solar energy, are key drivers for this market's expansion.

Market Dynamics Driving Growth

The solar encapsulation market is heavily influenced by several factors. Rising environmental awareness and the growing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have led to a significant push toward solar energy adoption. Additionally, the declining costs of solar panels due to technological advancements and economies of scale have widened the reach of solar solutions, encompassing a broad spectrum of consumers.

Government incentives and policies also play a significant role in supporting the market. Various financial incentives, such as tax credits and rebates, alongside policies promoting renewable energy adoption, have been instrumental in fostering market growth. These government-led initiatives have provided a stable environment for the solar market to thrive, boosting confidence in solar energy as a long-term investment.

Trends Shaping the Market Landscape

Bifacial Solar Panels: The shift towards bifacial solar panels, capable of capturing sunlight on both sides, has opened new doors for the encapsulation market. These panels demand specialized materials to optimize light transmission and durability, charting a new direction in solar module design and efficiency.

The shift towards bifacial solar panels, capable of capturing sunlight on both sides, has opened new doors for the encapsulation market. These panels demand specialized materials to optimize light transmission and durability, charting a new direction in solar module design and efficiency. Lightweight Materials: Market trends indicate a demand for thinner and lighter materials in solar encapsulations, balancing efficiency with ease of installation. This has enabled the solar industry to expand its horizons to rooftops with weight limitations and regions with infrastructural constraints.

Regional Insights Highlight Asia-Pacific Dominance



The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront, with countries like China, India, and Japan driving consumption. China's large electronics production base and India's burgeoning semiconductor industry underscore the region's pivotal role in shaping the market. With a commitment to clean energy, the Asia-Pacific's emerging markets are anticipated to maintain rapid growth.

Segmental Overview Emphasizes Construction Dominance

The construction segment emerges as the titanic force in the market, championed by urbanization and infrastructure expansion.

Material segment insights reveal a strong presence of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and UV Curable Resin, while technology insights point towards a demand for Polycrystalline Silicon Solars and Amorphous Silicon technologies.

Application insights extend beyond construction, as the electronics and automotive sectors illustrate a growing applicability and potential.

Competitive Landscape

With intense competition characterizing the market, companies endeavor to innovate and differentiate their offerings. Strategies such as enhancing product efficiency, prolonging durability, and providing diversity in solar encapsulation materials are essential to gain a competitive edge in this dynamic sector. In conclusion, the Global Solar Encapsulation Market stands on the cusp of a renewable energy revolution.

Driven by the converging forces of technological ingenuity, environmental stewardship, and government support, the future of solar encapsulation holds remarkable promise as it navigates towards a greener, more sustainable future.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Solar Encapsulation Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Global Solar Encapsulation Market, By Material:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Non-ethylene Vinyl Acetate

UV Curable Resin

Others

Global Solar Encapsulation Market, By Technology:

Polycrystalline Silicon Solar

Cadmium Telluride

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Amorphous Silicon

Global Solar Encapsulation Market, By Application:

Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Others



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M COMPANY

AKCOME

STR HOLDING INC

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

Elbit Systems Limited

DNP SOLAR

DOW INC.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC

FIRST SOLAR

HANGZHOU FIRST PV MATERIAL CO. LTD



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enlabr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.