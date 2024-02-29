Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2024: Livestreaming Retail E-Commerce Sales are Set to Surpass EUR 280 Billion in Asia-Pacific Region

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amidst the global surge in digitalization, technologies like augmented reality, AI robots, drones, and recommendation engines are significantly enhancing the B2C E-Commerce landscape. Moreover, consumer preferences are increasingly favoring trends such as AI-generated content marketing, AR and VR for tailored shopping experiences, and a stronger emphasis on sustainability and ethics.
In the Asia-Pacific region, livestreaming retail E-Commerce sales are poised to maintain growth, albeit at a reduced rate, projected to surpass EUR 280 billion by 2027. Notably, Alibaba Group leads the pack among the top 10 retailers in the region, boasting retail sales exceeding EUR 440 billion in 2022, closely trailed by JD.com Inc.
B2C E-Commerce spending in Japan is set to more than fivefold between 2022 and 2027
China maintains its dominant position in the B2C E-Commerce market, with robust growth forecasts. Projections indicate that the market will reach a figure in the trillions by 2027, with a CAGR exceeding 10% from 2023 onwards. Additionally, the proportion of B2C E-Commerce sales relative to total retail sales in China is expected to notably rise between 2023 and 2027, underscoring the ongoing supremacy of online retail in the country's consumer landscape. Furthermore, it's anticipated that BNPL spending in B2C E-Commerce in Japan will increase by more than fivefold between 2022 and 2027.
As the Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce market evolves, businesses are encouraged to embrace technological advancements and consumer-centric strategies to maintain competitiveness and leverage emerging opportunities.
Questions Covered in the Report:
- What is the projected increase in the global B2C E-Commerce market from 2023 to 2026?
- How are livestreaming retail E-Commerce sales in APAC expected to grow by 2027?
- How will China's B2C E-Commerce sales share of total retail sales change by 2027?
- How will BNPL spending in B2C E-Commerce in Japan change by 2027?
- What's the projected B2C E-Commerce payment value in South Korea by 2026?
Company Coverage:
- Alibaba Group
- Cluse
- dPayment
- GoTo Gojek Tokopedia PT
- JD.com Inc
- Lazada
- Meta
- PayPay
- Rakuten Pay
- Sea Ltd
- Shopee
- TikTok
- Zalora
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Global
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2024
- B2C E-Commerce Market Trends, February 2024
- Social Commerce Market Trends, February 2024
- Overview of the Online and Mobile Payment Trends in B2C E-Commerce, February 2024
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2026f
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2027f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, by Country/Region, in USD trillion, 2025f
- Breakdown of Payment Method Types Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2023e
- Use of Credit Card Stored in a Mobile Wallet For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023
- Use of Digital Wallet For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023
- Use of eCash For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023
- Use of Cryptocurrency For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023
- Use of Pay-By-Instalments Plan For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers' Feelings Towards Select Alternative Payment Methods at Online Checkout, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023
- Total Number of OEM Pay E-Commerce Transactions, in USD billion, Growth in OEM Pay Transactions, in %, & Average Transaction Volume Per OEM Pay User, in USD, 2026f
- Share of OEM Pay E-Commerce Transactions Stemming From Purchases of Digital Goods, in %, 2026f
- Activities That Shoppers Desire AI Assistance With Throughout Their Shopping Experience, in % of Respondents, October 2023
- B2C E-Commerce Loss Due to Online Payment Fraud, in USD billion, 2020 & 2023e
- Share of B2C E-Commerce Revenue Loss to Fraud, in %, 2023
4. Asia-Pacific
4.1. Regional
- Overview of Online & Mobile Payment Trends in B2C E-Commerce, February 2024
- Total Non-Cash Transaction Volume, in trillions, 2024f & 2027f
- B2B E-Commerce Non-Cash Transaction Volume, in billions, 2024f & 2027f
- Livestreaming Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2027f
- Social Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2027f
- Top 10 Fastest Growing Retailers, in % of Year-On-Year Growth, 2022
- Top 10 Retailers, by Retail Sales Value, in USD billion, 2022
4.2. Southeast Asia
- TikTok Shop Market Overview, February 2024
- Digital Economy Value, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2030f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2022-2026f
- B2C E-Commerce Spending, by Payment Method, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales Penetration, by Country, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2023e
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Market Value, by Operators, in %, 2022
- Top Product Categories Purchased on Online B2C E-Commerce Site Zalora Using BNPL, in % of BNPL Payments, Q3 2022
- Breakdown of Payments Used on Online B2C E-Commerce Site Zalora, by Age Group, in % of Online Shoppers, Q3 2022
4.3. SEA, South Korea & Japan
- Total B2C E-Commerce Revenue, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f
- Total Cross-Border Revenue, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f
- Digital Economy Value, by Payment Method, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f
4.4. China
- Total B2C E-Commerce Market Value, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2027f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2023e-2027f
- Livestreaming Retail E-Commerce Buyers, in millions, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2026f
4.5. Japan
- B2C E-Commerce Spending, by Payment Method, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f
- Most Used Payment Methods, in % of Respondents, January 2023
- Top 5 QR Code Mobile Payment Services, in % of QR Code Mobile Payment Users, January 2023
4.6. South Korea
- B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2026f
- B2C E-Commerce Spending, by Payment Method, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f
4.7. India
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022e, 2024f, 2026f & 2030f
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail Market*, FY 2020-FY 2023
- Annual Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, in % of Year-on-Year Change, FY 2021-FY 2023
- Average Monthly Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, in % of Annual Online Shoppers, FY 2021-FY 2023
- Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Number of Digital Payment Transactions, in billions, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f
- Value of Digital Payment Transactions, in INR trillion, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f
4.8. Australia
- BNPL Sales, in AUD billion, FY 2021 & FY 2022
- Breakdown of BNPL Revenue, by Age, in % of BNPL Users, February 2023
4.9. Indonesia
- B2C E-Commerce Market Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Market Value, by Operators, in %, 2022
- Payment Methods Used For B2C E-Commerce Transactions, in % of Shoppers, 2022
4.10. Vietnam
- Share of Adults That Used a BNPL Service, in %, Q3 2022
4.11. Taiwan
- B2C E-Commerce Payments Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2026f
- Breakdown of Most Preferred Online Payment Methods, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2022
4.12. New Zealand
- BNPL Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq87d5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.