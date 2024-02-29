Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 29 February 2024
Corporate Announcement 07/2024
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes amendment to the financial calendar
Ress Life Investments A/S plans to publish its interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2024 through 30 June 2024 on 10 September 2024.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachment