Ress Life Investments A/S publishes amendment to the financial calendar

| Source: Ress Life Investments A/S Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 29 February 2024

Corporate Announcement 07/2024

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes amendment to the financial calendar

Ress Life Investments A/S plans to publish its interim financial statement for the period from 1 January 2024 through 30 June 2024 on 10 September 2024.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment


Attachments

Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement amendment to financial calendar 2024