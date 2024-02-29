Iceland Seafood International hf: Alda Björk Óskarsdóttir appointed as Chief Financial Officer

Iceland Seafood International hf (ISI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alda Björk Óskarsdóttir as the new CFO of ISI Group. Alda is a certified accountant with wide experience in both financial management, accounting, and auditing. Alda joins ISI from Treble Technologies, previously she served as a financial controller at Sidekick Health and as an auditor both at Grant Thornton and PWC. Alda holds MSc degree in accounting and international business from Reykjavík University and BA degree in psychology from the University of Iceland.