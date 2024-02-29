Sustainability in Retail and CPG Market Size & Trends

DuPont, Tetra Laval, Evergreen Packaging, Nampak, Sealed Air, Amcor, Ball Corporation¸ DS Smith, Be Green Packaging, and Mondi, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global sustainability in retail and CPG market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of global sustainability in the retail and CPG market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products, regulatory initiatives promoting sustainable practices, and the potential for cost savings.

Key Market Trends

  • Companies are increasingly adopting renewable energy sources to power their operations, aiming to minimize carbon footprints. This trend aligns with environmental goals, showcasing a commitment to clean energy and contributing to the overall sustainability objectives of the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors
  • Brands are extending their impact by addressing social and environmental issues beyond business operations. This includes philanthropy, community involvement, and initiatives that contribute positively to society, showcasing a commitment to broader sustainability goals
  • There is a notable rise in the adoption of sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials. This shift aims to minimize the environmental impact of packaging, meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly options and aligning with broader sustainability objectives in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the product type outlook, the recycled content packaging segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024-2029
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Food & Beverages
  • Personal Care
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Recycled Content Packaging
  • Reusable Packaging
  • Degradable Packaging

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

