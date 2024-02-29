Sustainability in Retail and CPG Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global sustainability in retail and CPG market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of global sustainability in the retail and CPG market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products, regulatory initiatives promoting sustainable practices, and the potential for cost savings.

Key Market Trends

Companies are increasingly adopting renewable energy sources to power their operations, aiming to minimize carbon footprints. This trend aligns with environmental goals, showcasing a commitment to clean energy and contributing to the overall sustainability objectives of the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors

Brands are extending their impact by addressing social and environmental issues beyond business operations. This includes philanthropy, community involvement, and initiatives that contribute positively to society, showcasing a commitment to broader sustainability goals

There is a notable rise in the adoption of sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials. This shift aims to minimize the environmental impact of packaging, meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly options and aligning with broader sustainability objectives in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market from 2024 to 2029

As per the product type outlook, the recycled content packaging segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024-2029

DuPont, Tetra Laval, Evergreen Packaging, Nampak, Sealed Air, Amcor, Ball Corporation¸ DS Smith, Be Green Packaging, and Mondi, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market





By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Recycled Content Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Degradable Packaging





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





