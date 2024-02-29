Medigene Presents at CAR-TCR Summit Europe Showcasing Unique Approach for Development of Differentiated TCR-T Therapies

Multiple members of management as expert speakers including Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, Chief Scientific Officer of Medigene, Dr. Barbara Lösch, Head of Technology & Innovation and Dr. Kirsty Crame, Vice President, Clinical Strategy & Development

Presentations and seminars highlight key parts of Medigene’s proprietary End-to-End Platform by offering multiple solutions to address the challenges in TCR-T therapy development for treatment of solid tumors

Planegg/Martinsried, February 29, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, today highlighted recent updates on the progress made within key areas of its proprietary End-to-End Platform, at the 7th CAR-TCR Summit Europe taking place in London from February 27-29, 2024.

Data presented and discussed include

Dr. Barbara Lösch, Head of Technology & Innovation, spoke at a Seminar titled “Incorporating Modular Control into Cell Therapies through Receptors to Enhance Therapy Persistence & Safety”. Options to boost specific efficacy at tumor site through modular control such as logic gating and switch receptors were discussed, including implementing a switch receptor to allow precise control of cells to minimize toxicity. Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, Chief Scientific Officer of Medigene gave a presentation titled “Developing Effective Methods to Monitor, Track & Assess T-Cell Efficacy In Vivo & In Vitro”. Prof. Schendel provided an overview of the Company´s proprietary End-to-End (E2E) Platform that has embedded a multitude of different technologies, providing solutions to overcome significant challenges in treating solid tumors and improving T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies with respect to safety, efficacy and durability.

This presentation is available on Medigene’s website: https://medigene.com/science/abstracts/

Kirsty Crame, MD, VP Clinical Strategy & Development, participated in a panel discussion titled “Selecting the Right Indications to Ensure Successful Clinical Outcome”, highlighting the importance of balancing multiple, potentially conflicting criteria, such as commercial viability and feasibility of patient recruitment in early phase trials, as critical to the potential success of an asset.

“The success of TCR-T therapies against solid tumors depends on three major areas of innovation, the generation of optimal safe, sensitive, and specific TCRs, tools to enhance engineered these T cells to overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment, and finally strategies for TCR-T manufacturing that allow optimization of drug product composition and rapid delivery to the right patients”, said Dolores Schendel, Chief Scientific Officer of Medigene. “With our E2E Platform, we provide solutions for all of these key areas, with innovation at multiple sequential steps of the discovery and development process. With our unique set of technologies, we are well positioned to provide new, best-in-class differentiated TCR-T therapies for treatment of patients with solid tumors.”

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is expected to receive IND/CTA approval in the second half of 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

About Medigene’s End-to-End (E2E) Platform

Medigene’s End-to-End Platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies. The platform is in a process of continuous evolution and innovation and includes multiple TCR generation and optimization technologies (e.g., Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming), as well as product enhancement technologies (e.g., PD1-41BB and CD40L-CD28 Costimulatory Switch Proteins, Precision Pairing) to address challenges in developing effective, durable and safe TCR-T therapies. The E2E Platform also includes automated manufacturing that yields drug products of tailored composition, employing a process that aims to reduce time-to-treatment in patients and generates optimal TCR-T therapies for improved clinical efficacy, safety and durability. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech and 2seventy bio, continue to validate the platform’s assets and technologies.

About Medigene’s MDG1015 Program

MDG1015 is a first-in-class, 3rd generation T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy targeting NY-ESO-1 / LAGE-1a, a well-recognized and validated cancer testis antigen, which is expressed in multiple tumor types. MDG1015 contains our optimal affinity 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) NY-ESO-1 /LAGE-1a TCR combined with our proprietary PD1-41BB co-stimulatory switch protein that blocks the PD1/PD-L1 inhibitory axis while simultaneously activating the T cell through the well described -41BB pathway further enhancing the activity and persistence of the TCR-T cell in the hostile tumor microenvironment (TME). MDG1015 is currently undergoing IND/CTA enabling studies with IND/CTA approval expected in the second half of 2024.

