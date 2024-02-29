Landsea Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter Net New Home Orders, up 352%



Full Year Total Revenue of $1.21 billion

Fourth Quarter Home sales revenue of $379.7 million, driven by 664 home closings at an average price of $572,000

Fourth Quarter Net income of $12.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share

Full Year Net Income of $29.2 million or $0.75 per diluted share

Entered Colorado market

Year-end book value per share of $17.88, an 11.4% increase



DALLAS, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $18.8 million, net income of $12.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share and adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $16.1 million or $0.43 per diluted share. For the full year, pretax income was $44.5 million, net income was $29.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share and adjusted net income was $47.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes ended 2023 on a strong note, as the company posted healthy profits and a significant year-over-year increase in net new orders in the fourth quarter”, said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “Net income for the quarter came in at $12.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share on an adjusted gross margin of 20.8%, while orders increased by 352% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. We also grew our year-end book value per share to $17.88, representing an 11% increase over year-end 2022.”

Mr. Ho continued, “2023 was a pivotal year for Landsea Homes, as many of the actions we took during the year will have a lasting impact on our company. From entering new markets to executing several capital markets transactions, Landsea Homes laid the foundation for continued growth and increased stability for our shareholder base and capital structure. We believe these achievements make us better equipped to succeed as a public homebuilder and will bear fruit well into the future.”

Mr. Ho added, “Following the close of the quarter, we entered into a definitive agreement to buy DFW-based Antares Homes, which will give us approximately 19 actively selling communities and a strong pipeline of over 2,000 lots in the market. We believe Antares fits perfectly within our organization, both from a pricing and product standpoint, and gives us a great platform from which to grow our presence in this high-growth market. We look forward to the Antares team joining the Landsea family upon the closing of the deal.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Net new home orders increased 352% to 398 homes with a dollar value of $218.9 million, an average sales price of $550,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.2 sales per active community. This compares to 88 homes with a dollar value of $57.5 million, an average sales price of $653,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 0.5 sales per active community in the prior year period. Cancellation rate was 13% compared to 72% in fourth quarter 2022.

The 7% decrease in total revenue to $397.6 million compared to $426.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased financing incentives and geographic mix as the New York and Texas operations delivered $29.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company ended the year with 11,176 lots owned and controlled, representing approximately 5 years of supply based on 2023 home closings. 41% of the lots were owned and 59% of the lots were controlled through contracts and option agreements.

Total homes delivered decreased 6% to 664 homes at an average sales price of $572,000 compared to 703 homes at an average sales price of $594,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Home sales gross margin was 15.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 19.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 20.8% compared to 23.4% in the fourth quarter 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of additional sales incentives used to close homes during the quarter.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $12.5 million or $0.33 per diluted share compared to $25.6 million or $0.62 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) attributable to Landsea Homes was $16.1 million compared to $33.3 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $40.3 million compared to $53.9 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2023 Operating Results

Net new home orders were 1,947 homes with a dollar value of $1.1 billion, an average sales price of $571,000, and a monthly absorption rate of 2.8 sales per active community. This compares to 1,520 homes with a dollar value of $959.6 million, an average sales price of $631,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.4 sales per active community in the prior year. The increase in new home orders was primarily from a doubling of orders in the Arizona segment and a 51% increase in California, partially offset by a 5% decrease in the Florida segment.

Total revenue decreased 16% to $1.2 billion compared to $1.4 billion for the full year 2022, primarily driven by the decrease from New York and Texas along with increased incentives across the operating divisions related to higher mortgage rates, partially offset by the relatively steady performance of the Florida division.

Total homes delivered for the year totaled 2,123 homes at an average sales price of $551,000 compared to 2,370 homes delivered at an average sales price of $588,000 for the full year 2022.

Total homes in backlog at the end of 2023 was 517 homes with a dollar value of $335.6 million and an average sales price of $649,000 compared to 670 homes with a dollar value of $380.9 million and an average sales price of $569,000 at December 31, 2022.

Home sales gross margin decreased to 17.3% from 20.4% in the prior year. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 22.4% compared to 26.9% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to increased closing incentives across the operating segments.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $29.2 million or $0.75 per diluted share compared to $73.6 million and $1.70 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $47.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share compared to $123.3 million and $2.85 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $112.3 million compared to $208.0 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $431.3 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $168.6 million as well as $262.6 million in availability under the Company’s $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt, net of issuance costs, was $543.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $505.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 44.1% at December 31, 2023 and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 30.4% at December 31, 2023. This compares to a debt to capital ratio of 41.6% and a net debt to total capital ratio of 30.0% at December 31, 2022.

During 2023, the Company repurchased 9% or 3.6 million of its outstanding shares for a total value of $34.4 million. The book value per share at December 31, 2023 was $17.88, an 11.4% increase over December 31, 2022.

Mr. Ho concluded, “Landsea Homes is well positioned to take advantage of the favorable homebuilding fundamentals, thanks to our strong market positioning and the appeal of our High Performance Homes. In addition, our asset light land portfolio, improving asset turns and entry-level focus have our company primed to generate improving returns on capital. As a result, I am very optimistic about the future of Landsea Homes.”

2024 Outlook

First quarter 2024

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 480 to 500

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $560,000 to $575,000

Home sales gross margins between 15% and 16% on a GAAP basis and between 20% and 21% on an adjusted basis



Full Year 2024

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 2,500 to 2,900

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $500,000 to $525,000

Home sales gross margins between 17% and 18% on a GAAP basis and between 21% and 23% on an adjusted basis



About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The Company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,555 $ 123,634 Cash held in escrow 49,091 17,101 Real estate inventories 1,121,726 1,093,369 Due from affiliates 4,348 3,744 Goodwill 68,639 68,639 Other assets 107,873 134,009 Total assets $ 1,471,232 $ 1,440,496 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 77,969 $ 74,445 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 160,256 149,426 Due to affiliates 881 884 Line of credit facility, net 307,631 505,422 Senior notes, net 236,143 — Total liabilities 782,880 730,177 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,382,453 issued and 36,520,894 outstanding as of December 31, 2023, 42,110,794 issued and 40,884,268 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 465,290 497,598 Retained earnings 187,584 158,348 Total stockholders’ equity 652,878 655,950 Noncontrolling interests 35,474 54,369 Total equity 688,352 710,319 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,471,232 $ 1,440,496









Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Home sales $ 379,668 $ 417,481 $ 1,169,867 $ 1,392,750 Lot sales and other 17,947 8,477 40,080 53,699 Total revenue 397,615 425,958 1,209,947 1,446,449 Cost of sales Home sales 319,392 337,984 967,034 1,108,204 Lot sales and other 12,169 10,775 27,939 51,321 Total cost of sales 331,561 348,759 994,973 1,159,525 Gross margin Home sales 60,276 79,497 202,833 284,546 Lot sales and other 5,778 (2,298 ) 12,141 2,378 Total gross margin 66,054 77,199 214,974 286,924 Sales and marketing expenses 21,576 24,939 73,248 89,305 General and administrative expenses 27,219 18,591 101,442 89,325 Total operating expenses 48,795 43,530 174,690 178,630 Income from operations 17,259 33,669 40,284 108,294 Other income, net 1,491 740 4,261 86 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — — — (7,315 ) Pretax income 18,750 34,409 44,545 101,065 Provision for income taxes 5,572 7,940 11,895 25,400 Net income 13,178 26,469 32,650 75,665 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 703 888 3,414 2,114 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 12,475 $ 25,581 $ 29,236 $ 73,551 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.63 $ 0.75 $ 1.71 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.75 $ 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 37,349,364 39,929,310 38,885,003 42,052,696 Diluted 37,537,270 40,065,480 39,076,322 42,199,462









Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 162 $ 70,629 $ 436 162 $ 73,631 $ 455 —% (4)% (4)% California 199 169,183 850 183 160,366 876 9% 5% (3)% Colorado 11 7,410 674 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 292 132,446 454 340 154,348 454 (14)% (14)% —% Metro New York — — N/A 4 15,666 3,917 N/A N/A N/A Texas — — N/A 14 13,470 962 N/A N/A N/A Total 664 $ 379,668 $ 572 703 $ 417,481 $ 594 (6)% (9)% (4)%





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 607 $ 264,067 $ 435 613 $ 274,512 $ 448 (1)% (4)% (3)% California 514 439,939 856 572 502,583 879 (10)% (12)% (3)% Colorado 11 7,410 674 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 986 452,608 459 1,106 473,059 428 (11)% (4)% 7% Metro New York 1 1,649 1,649 47 111,424 2,371 (98)% (99)% (30)% Texas 4 4,194 1,049 32 31,172 974 (88)% (87)% 8% Total 2,123 $ 1,169,867 $ 551 2,370 $ 1,392,750 $ 588 (10)% (16)% (6) %









Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 124 $ 54,061 $ 436 2.2 (14 ) $ (11,049 ) $ 789 (0.3 ) 986% 589% (45)% 833% California 76 73,619 969 2.5 38 23,951 630 1.2 100% 207% 54% 108% Colorado 2 1,286 643 0.7 — — N/A — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 196 89,926 459 2.2 58 30,367 524 0.6 238% 196% (12)% 267% Metro New York — — N/A — 3 11,671 3,890 3.3 N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas — — N/A — 3 2,556 852 1.0 N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 398 $ 218,892 $ 550 2.2 88 $ 57,496 $ 653 0.5 352% 281% (16)% 340%





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 598 $ 255,513 $ 427 2.9 296 $ 143,371 $ 484 1.9 102% 78% (12)% 53% California 596 519,664 872 4.4 395 354,656 898 3.2 51% 47% (3)% 38% Colorado(1) 2 1,286 643 0.7 — — N/A — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 747 330,195 442 2.1 786 380,396 484 2.5 (5)% (13)% (9)% (16)% Metro New York — — N/A — 23 62,333 2,710 2.4 N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 4 4,194 1,049 1.1 20 18,824 941 0.8 (80)% (78)% 11% 38% Total 1,947 $ 1,110,852 $ 571 2.8 1,520 $ 959,580 $ 631 2.4 28% 16% (10)% 17%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Colorado in 2023 are based on three months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Richfield in October 2023.









Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Arizona 19.0 15.7 21% 17.3 12.7 36% California 10.0 10.7 (7)% 11.3 10.3 10% Colorado(1) 1.0 — N/A 1.0 — N/A Florida 30.0 30.3 (1)% 29.7 26.7 11% Metro New York — 0.3 N/A — 0.8 N/A Texas — 1.0 N/A 0.3 2.2 (86)% Total 60.0 58.0 3% 58.8 52.7 12%

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Colorado in 2023 are based on three months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Richfield in October 2023.









Backlog

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 96 $ 41,433 $ 432 105 $ 49,986 $ 476 (9)% (17)% (9)% California 161 158,170 982 79 78,446 993 104% 102% (1)% Colorado(1) 14 7,540 539 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 246 128,484 522 485 250,897 517 (49)% (49)% 1% Metro New York — — N/A 1 1,597 1,597 N/A N/A N/A Texas — — N/A — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 517 $ 335,627 $ 649 670 $ 380,926 $ 569 (23)% (12)% 14%

(1) Backlog acquired in Colorado at the date of the Richfield acquisition was 23 homes with a value of $13,664 thousand.









Lots Owned or Controlled

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 1,688 1,662 3,350 2,187 1,992 4,179 (20)% California 657 1,422 2,079 559 1,714 2,273 (9)% Colorado 127 155 282 — — — N/A Florida 1,964 1,649 3,613 2,530 1,521 4,051 (11)% Metro New York 2 — 2 3 — 3 (33)% Texas 130 1,720 1,850 4 1,083 1,087 70% Total 4,568 6,608 11,176 5,283 6,310 11,593 (4)%









Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 379,668 100.0 % $ 417,481 100.0 % Cost of home sales 319,392 84.1 % 337,984 81.0 % Home sales gross margin 60,276 15.9 % 79,497 19.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 14,045 3.7 % 8,968 2.1 % Add: Real estate inventories impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 74,321 19.6 % 88,465 21.2 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 4,760 1.3 % 9,250 2.2 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 79,081 20.8 % $ 97,715 23.4 %





Year Ended December 31, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 1,169,867 100.0 % $ 1,392,750 100.0 % Cost of home sales 967,034 82.7 % 1,108,204 79.6 % Home sales gross margin 202,833 17.3 % 284,546 20.4 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 35,576 3.0 % 40,192 2.9 % Add: Real estate inventories impairments 4,700 0.4 % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 243,109 20.8 % 324,738 23.3 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 18,820 1.6 % 50,412 3.6 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 261,929 22.4 % $ 375,150 26.9 %









EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 13,178 $ 26,469 Provision for income taxes 5,572 7,940 Interest in cost of sales 14,452 9,152 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,326 1,104 EBITDA 34,528 44,665 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 4,760 9,250 Transaction costs 757 — Abandoned project costs 253 — Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved — (10 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,298 $ 53,905





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 32,650 $ 75,665 Provision for income taxes 11,895 25,400 Interest in cost of sales 36,330 40,428 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures — 70 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,104 5,549 EBITDA 85,979 147,112 Real estate inventories impairments 4,700 — Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 18,820 50,412 Transaction costs 1,390 883 Write-off of offering costs 436 — Abandoned project costs 998 — Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved — (219 ) Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness — 2,496 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — 7,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,323 $ 207,999









Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 12,475 $ 25,581 Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 131 1,299 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures — (10 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 4,760 9,250 Total adjustments 4,891 10,539 Tax-effected adjustments(1) 3,609 7,726 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 16,084 $ 33,307 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 12,475 $ 25,581 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (624 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 12,475 $ 24,957 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 16,084 $ 33,307 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (813 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 16,084 $ 32,494 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.62 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.81 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 37,349,364 39,929,310 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 37,537,270 40,065,480

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.





Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 29,236 $ 73,551 Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 — Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 1,718 5,130 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures — (149 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 18,820 50,412 Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness — 2,496 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability — 7,315 Total adjustments 25,238 65,204 Tax-effected adjustments(1) 18,622 49,755 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 47,858 $ 123,306 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 29,236 $ 73,551 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (1,706 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 29,236 $ 71,845 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 47,858 $ 123,306 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares — (2,861 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 47,858 $ 120,445 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.75 $ 1.71 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 1.70 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 1.23 $ 2.86 Diluted $ 1.22 $ 2.85 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 38,885,003 42,052,696 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 39,076,322 42,199,462

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.





Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2023, we presented the non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). During the fourth quarter of 2023, we began presenting the non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital, which is consistent with the ratio presented by our peers. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.