Lulus Teams Up With Gyrl Wonder to Empower Women of Color to Enter Into the Fashion World

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced a collaboration with Gyrl Wonder , the renowned nonprofit founded by Tola Lawal that gives rise to ambitious women of color between the ages of 17 - 23. Kicking off on February 29, to mark the close of Black Legacy Month and the start of Women’s History Month, the collaboration will further the nonprofit's mission of bridging the gap between young women of color and the careers they aspire to in fashion, media and entertainment by creating opportunities of access for the Gyrl Wonder mentees to learn from and gain a first point of access into a career in fashion from Lulus’ professional team.

“At Lulus, the principles of inclusivity, commitment, and continuous improvement are values we abide by and our collaboration with Gyrl Wonder not only reinforces, but brings these principles to life,” said Crystal Landsem, Chief Executive Officer, Lulus. “As a brand, we stand beside women through some of the most important milestones in their lives and our work with Gyrl Wonder is no exception. Together with Gyrl Wonder, we are crafting opportunities, fostering resilience, and empowering the next generation of trailblazing women as they reach new heights. We believe in the profound impact that arises when passion meets purpose, and are thrilled to once again be a part of a movement of women supporting and building up other women.”

“Gyrl Wonder is a movement dedicated to the holistic empowerment of young women,” said Tola Lawal, Executive Director and Founder, Gyrl Wonder. “By marrying our mission with the creative vision of Lulus, we are unlocking new realms of possibility for young women. This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication to building a future where the elevation of women is not just a trend but a timeless, empowering legacy.”

Central to Lulus’ collaboration with Gyrl Wonder will be to create opportunities for professional development, provide scholarship fund support, provide pathways into corporate volunteerism and more. Lulus will also support Gyrl Wonder’s major initiatives including:

Gyrl Wonder Leadership Academy: Held annually in NYC, the Gyrl Wonder Leadership Academy (GWLA) is a dynamic week-long experience of empowerment, education, and relationship-building.

International Day of the Girl Child: International Day of The Girl Child is an annually recognized observance on October 11th that empowers young girls and amplifies their voices. The Gyrl Wonder community will have a chance to hear from today's most influential voices in the fashion, beauty and editorial space as they discuss the role confidence plays in cultivating your power and finding your footing in this world as young women of color.

Gyrl Wonder IRL Scholarship Fund: As part of the collaboration, Lulus will be contributing to Gyrl Wonder's annual Gyrl Wonder IRL Scholarship fund, which aims at relieving some of the financial burden brought on by the cost of college.

Lulus x Gyrl Wonder Community: Collaborating through service to create impact programming that drives social change. Lulus employees will have the opportunity to volunteer with the Gyrl Wonder community via employee speaking engagement opportunities and teaming up on service projects. Activities include feminine product packing parties, annual sock drive, and female undergarments donation collection.

Gyrl Wonder is a registered 501c3 dedicated to empowering ambitious young women of color through a holistic approach to professional development. With more than 420 active mentees in their database, their program focuses on providing access and opportunities in mental and physical health and wellness, preparing mentees for the careers and opportunities of tomorrow.

For more information on Lulus and its collaboration with Gyrl Wonder, please visit: www.lulus.com .

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for all of life’s fashionable moments. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she’s the most special version of herself for every occasion – from work desk to dream date or cozied up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok . Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

