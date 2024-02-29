Africa and Middle East Ecommerce Market Databook 2024: 100+ KPIs on Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics 2018-2027

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa and Middle East Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ecommerce market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow by 8.33% on annual basis to reach US$123.9 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of Ecommerce industry in Middle East and Africa promises to be attractive. The Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.64% during 2023-2027. The Ecommerce gross merchandise value in this region will increase from US$114.4 billion in 2022 to reach US$179.1 billion by 2027.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of Ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 50+ KPIs in Africa and the Middle East. It details market opportunities across key Ecommerce verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 880 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $123.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $179.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

