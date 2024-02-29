Azimut Appoints Alain Cayer as Project Manager

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AZM) (OTCQX:AZMTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alain Cayer as Project Manager for the Company. His role will mainly focus on advancing the Elmer Gold Project.

During his career, Mr. Cayer has acquired extensive experience in mineral exploration in Quebec for a wide range of geological settings and mineral commodities (gold, copper, nickel, rare earths, niobium).

His previous positions include VP Exploration for Kintavar (2017-2024), Chief Geologist then VP Exploration for Geomega Resources (2011-2024), Senior Geologist for Geonordic Technical Services (2002-2011) and Geologist for SOQUEM (1998-2000).

Mr. Cayer contributed directly to the discovery of the Éléonore gold deposit as Project Manager for Virginia Gold Mines, from the initial discovery of the Roberto Zone in 2003 to the sale of the mining project to Goldcorp in 2005. For this discovery, he and the rest of the Virginia Gold Mines team received the PDAC’s Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year award in 2005. He and the Virginia team also received the AEMQ’s 2004 Prospector of the Year Award for the Eleonore and Coulon projects.

Mr. Cayer holds a B.Sc. in Applied Geology – Mineral Resources (1997) and an M.Sc. in Earth Sciences (2001) from UQAM.

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec (Canada). Its wholly owned flagship project, the Elmer Gold Project, has advanced to the resource stage with a strong exploration upside. The Company also controls a strategic land position for copper-gold, nickel and lithium.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company’s competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 85.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

