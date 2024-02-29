Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 9,614.8 Million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft carbon braking system market to attain a market size of US$ 9,614.8 million by 2032 from US$ 4,500.7 million in 2023 and is projected at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

Carbon brakes are transforming the aircraft braking system market. They are 40% lighter than conventional steel brakes, which means airlines can save up to 2% in fuel costs. This weight advantage also reduces carbon emissions by up to 20 tons of CO2 per aircraft each year. Carbon brakes also have high heat tolerance, shorter stopping distances, resistance to brake fade and 30% longer life spans when compared to steel alternatives. These factors make them much safer, more reliable and less costly in terms of maintenance. The market trends show a strong demand for carbon brakes: they come as standard in over 80% of modern aircrafts and roughly 70% of airlines plan on retrofitting their older planes with the technology in the aircraft carbon braking system market. On top of this, the initial cost of carbon brakes is higher than steel equivalents (about a fifth), but this investment can bring about a return three times greater than its original cost through reduced maintenance, fuel and other operational costs during its long lifespan.

Technological advancements are also being made in the sector; many companies are working on developing more sophisticated carbon composite materials that will allow these brake systems to become even more efficient and durable. Some applications that use these types of brake systems include the Airbus A380 (where it saves around 400 kg in weight) and many military vehicles too. Aircrafts’ carbon braking system is witnessing steady growth due to continuous innovation in the market which helps enhance performance while providing fuel efficiency with minimum environmental impact.

Key Finding in Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 9,614.8 million CAGR 8.95% Largest Region (2023) North America (36%) By Component Carbon Brake Discs​ (33.6%) By Aircraft Narrow-Body or Single-Aisle Aircraft (49.6%) By Application Commercial Aircraft (61.4%) By End Users OEMs (60.6%) Top Trends Increasing retrofitting of existing aircraft

Focus on enhanced cooling technologies

Development of advanced carbon composite materials Top Drivers Demand for improved fuel efficiency

Need for superior braking performance

Growing sustainability focus in aviation Top Challenges Higher initial costs compared to steel

Manufacturing complexity of carbon brakes

Potential for slightly different noise profiles

Airlines are Not Hesitating to Retrofit Carbon Braking System into Existing Aircrafts

The retrofit of carbon braking systems into existing aircraft offers huge implications for the aircraft carbon braking system market. Firstly, airlines are driven by the possibility of greater fuel efficiency provided by the lighter carbon brakes. By cutting down on weight operational costs can be reduced and aviation sectors can further their sustainability goals. Secondly, these carbon brakes provide safety through shorter stopping distances and fade resistance in demanding landing scenarios. With a longer lifespan than traditional steel brakes, there is less need for frequent replacements which leads to significant maintenance cost savings over time. All of these factors contribute to expanding the carbon brake market.

Airlines with old fleets are more likely to retrofix their brakes with carbon ones when they face necessary replacements or want to reduce operational costs and emissions. Analyst at Astute Analytica says that this will likely happen most often in regions where environmental regulations are stringent such as Europe and North America. Wherein, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities that have the ability to perform these installations will help facilitate the trend. Although initially more expensive than its counterpart – traditional steel braking systems – airlines know that investing in these breaks will save them money in fuel consumption and maintenance repair long-term. Major manufacturers target this retrofit market while MRO providers specializing in installing these new breaks stand to gain from growing demand.

Narrow-Bodies Aircraft Account for 49.6% of Carbon Braking System

Narrow-body or single-aisle planes are the biggest consumers of aircraft carbon braking system market. The way they operate, their demands are unmatched by any other aircraft. They're designed to be used on short to medium-haul flights, often going up to 10 flights a day. This puts lots of stress on the brakes, but it's not enough to damage them. Carbon brakes can handle temperatures up to 3000 degrees Celsius before they even start fading away and they weigh up to 40% lighter than steel, making them perfect for narrow-bodies. Every kilogram that a plane loses equates to significant fuel savings over its lifetime.

There’s also the sheer size of the global fleet that could sway demand. As per recent report of Astute Analytica, over 60% of commercial aircraft in operation worldwide are narrow-bodies. As airlines add more planes and others phase out outdated models, there will always be a need for these brakes due to their longer durability. Wherein, airlines with over 100 airplanes make huge contributions when optimizing efficiency and reliability because they have multiple applications for this brake system (usually used as standard). Low-cost carriers who depend solely on these smaller planes are also big adopters due to the cost benefits and reduced maintenance needs of carbon brakes as well as their longevity. Therefore, a high volume of demand encourages economies of scale in production which in turn makes it cheaper across all boards while stabilizing innovation in materials and cooling technologies for all kinds of carbon braking systems.

North America Control More than 36% Revenue Share of Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market

North America is a dominant force in the aircraft carbon braking system market. In fact, it accounts for 36% of all revenue in that sector. The region has been quick to get behind carbon brake technology. Over 60% of new aircraft deliveries are now made with these brakes already installed in the US. And older planes have been retrofitted at an impressive rate, too. There’s more to this success story than just early adoption. Many of the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and airlines are based in North America, which helps drive both innovation and demand for these braking systems. The large size of North America’s commercial and military fleets also generates demand on its own, as does the need to produce high-performance military aircraft that can stop on a dime without overheating. Apart from this, North America has a well-established network of maintenance facilities capable of handling the installation and upkeep of carbon brakes.

North America, being a technologically advanced aircraft carbon braking system market, could be priced higher for these systems – as consumers across the US and Canada are willing to pay higher and are not cost-sensitive. Moreover, with the tighter regulations regarding aircraft performance and emissions in the region, it offering lucrative growth opportunities for carbon brakes.

Astute Analytica Identified Potential Opportunities for Manufacturers in the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market

Dive headfirst into aviation markets growing significantly fast in the Asian Pacific region (specifically China and India) as well as parts of Africa and South America.

Team up with local airlines and leasing companies to come up with carbon brake solutions that are specific to their aircraft’s models and environments.

Invest into research and development on advanced carbon composites that have more durability, can tolerate heat better, and are lighter. By doing this, brakes will have a longer lifespan which will make them more appealing to buyers.

Find new manufacturing processes that help reduce costs through automation, new techniques, or by just being more efficient with materials used during production.

Developing innovative brake cooling technologies could unlock increased performance which would allow potential downsizing of carbon brake systems making its cost-benefit proposition even stronger

